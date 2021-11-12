AB Bank inks MoU with Pragati Life Insurance



AB Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Pragati Life Insurance Limited, which will enable the bank to sell insurance products under Banc assurance will be operational soon, says a press release.Sajjad Hussain, President and Managing Director (CC) of AB Bank Limited and Md. Jalaul Azim, Managing Director and CEO, Pragati Life Insurance Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.Deputy Managing Directors of AB Bank, Abdur Rahman and Mahmudul Alam along with other senior officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion.