AIBL holds development programme on BD’s LDC Graduation

A day long executive development programme on 'Bangladesh's LDC Graduation: Implications and Challenges' organised by Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training and Research Institute (AIBTRI) was held virtually recently, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury inaugurated the programme as chief guest virtually.Distinguished Felloew of Centre for Policy Dialogue Professor Dr. Mostafizur Rahman was keynote speaker at the Development programme.Among others Deputy Manging Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, AIBTRI Director General Md. Abdul Awal Sarker and senior Executives of the Bank participated in the programme.