

Daraz hosts one-day shopping campaign 11.11 live

The online festival was celebrated across the world, including in five South Asian countries -Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Pakistan -- where Daraz operates.

On the occasion Daraz offered unique discount opportunities, vouchers, best deals, flash sales, and many more attractive features through the 11.11 campaign.

The former captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team, Tamim Iqbal inaugurated the campaign on zero hours on on "Daraz 11.11 show."

The one-day sale event will provide a great shopping experience with more than twenty-five million products at massive discounts. The noteworthy attractions include Mystery Box, Surprise Voucher, Shake Shake, Seller Double Taka Voucher, Flash Sale, and 11 O'clock Deals.

The best 5 deals of 11.11 were: Realme C25S -4GB/128GB only at BDT 14,918; Amazfit GTS 2 Smart Watch only at BDT 11,990; Sharp Washing Machine only at BDT 24,490; Sharp SJ-EK341E-Top Mount Refrigerator-272 Litre silver only at BDT 53,010; Samsung Microwave Oven only at BDT 7900.

There was an exclusive mobile launch realme Narzo 50i Flash Sale at BDT10,090 exclusively only on Daraz against the market price of the phone at BDT 10,990. Customers also availed an additional 20% off on Pre-payment with the application of T&C.

On the day 11 O'clock Deals was available at 11:00AM and 11:00PM. There was "I Love Voucher" offer for the shoppers, which was obtained to buy products with discounts ranging from BDT 50 to BDT 7500 all day.

Fashion mega vouchers was available from 1:00PM to 2:00PM where customers got 250Tk off on 3000 Tk (minimum purchase). From 2pm to 3pm there was Global collection vouchers where customers got upto 1000 TK discount (minimum purchase BDT 1000).

From 3:00PM to 4:00PM there was a Daraz Mall voucher where customers got up to 1500 TK discount (minimum purchase 1000). From 4:00PM to 5:00PM there was a Surprise Voucher with limited quantity.

The most awaited 11TK Mystery Box was available at 5:00PM to 6:00PM. "Buy More, Save More" consists of a 10% discount (maximum 1200 TK) on selected products was available from 6:00PM to 7:00PM.

In addition, consumers also won prizes like realme C25Y phone HungryNaki 25% off voucher, hoichoi subscription and seller double taka voucher by simply shaking their phones between 7:00PM to 8:00PM. Flash Voucher was available from 8:00PM to 9:00PM where there was an 8% discount up to 1000 TK. Moreover, from 9pm to 11pm there was a Happy Hour segment consisting of up to 5,800 TK discount.











