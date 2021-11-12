Video
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:31 PM
Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor, Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain and officials of the Thai Embassy and the Beximco Group pose for a photograph Beximco Industrial Park at Sarabo, Kashimpur, Gazipur on Wednesday. Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor after visiting the site said she was very impressed to see Beximco's fully vertical state of the art Textiles, Garment Manufacturing & World Largest Sustainable Washing Plant with most advanced technologies.


