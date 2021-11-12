Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ADB launches new carbon fund to incentivize climate investments

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) this week launched a new carbon fund, the Climate Action Catalyst Fund (CACF), at COP26.
The CACF will help ADB's member countries meet their nationally determined contribution (NDC) targets and raise ambition over time.
It will mobilize carbon finance through the purchase of internationally transferred mitigation outcomes, or carbon credits, under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to enhance the financial viability of greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation actions in Asia and the Pacific, said a press release.
"Establishing the CACF is another major step by the ADB toward ensuring that the Asia and Pacific region benefits fully from the emergence of carbon markets under Article 6," said ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono.
"The battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific, so it's critical that developing member countries (DMCs) have access to finance for achieving their NDC targets and to transition toward net-zero emission economies," Susantono added.
The CACF is aiming to mobilize more than US$100 million from national and sub-national governments or their agencies, as well as from public and private sector entities in ADB's member countries for catalyzing investments that are essential for meeting the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.
The CACF will support a diverse range of transformative actions including GHG emission reduction projects, programmes and scaled up activities such as sectoral and policy interventions.
ADB recently elevated its ambition to deliver climate financing to its DMCs to US$100 billion from 2019-2030. ADB is also committed to ensuring atleast 75 percent of the total number of its operations which will support climate action.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden vows to tackle inflation as price surge hits 30-year high
Air Canada boss makes red-faced pledge to learn French
S’pore Airlines’ Q2 loss narrows on cost cuts
BD, Cambodia can benefit from growing trade ties
SJIBL launches QR CODE service for cash withdrawal
Palli Sanchay Bank gets new DMD
AB Bank inks MoU with Pragati Life Insurance
AIBL holds development programme on BD’s LDC Graduation


Latest News
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Julian Assange given permission to marry partner in prison
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft