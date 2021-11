Mohammad Abdul Wazed Sohail, Mohammad Iqbal Parvez, Mohammad Belal

(From left) Mohammad Abdul Wazed Sohail, Mohammad Iqbal Parvez, Mohammad Belal, Mohammad Enamul Haque (Enam) and Mohammad Shahidul Islam Chowdhury have recently been elected Directors of the Executive Council of Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exports Association (BGAPMEA).