Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:31 PM
Brothers Furniture,Dhaka Ladies Club give feed street children

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Business Desk

Brothers Furniture,Dhaka Ladies Club give feed street children

Brothers Furniture,Dhaka Ladies Club give feed street children

On the occasion of World Food Day, a joint venture of Brothers Furniture Limited and Dhaka Ladies Club distributed lunch to more than 300 street children on recently, says a press release.
The event was organized with the theorem of spreading smiles on everyone's face. This was very pleasing. Sharifuzzaman Sarkar, Director, Brothers Furniture, attended the function and distributed food packets among the street children. Brothers Furniture's Head of Marketing and Sales Mohammad Monirul Islam Bakshi and other officials were present at the occasion.
Dhaka Ladies Club has a long history of charitable activities with street children. The club has been providing free education to street children since 1982 and at present there are 6 schools in Dhaka which are dedicated to provide free education to the underprivileged.


