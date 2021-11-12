US Trade Rep calls for bold efforts to reform WTO

WASHINGTON, Nov 11: Trade officials gathering later this month must be "bold" in their efforts to reform the WTO and ensure the global trade body can adapt to the changing economy, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday.

The World Trade Organization "could really use an infusion of energy, dynamism, vision, and I think that we can light that fire," Tai told reporters.

The organization will hold its ministerial conference starting November 30 in Geneva, and Tai said officials should "bring your grievances, bring your disappointments (and) be honest" about the changes needed.

Officials are looking to revive the trade body after former US president Donald Trump brought the institution's key functions to a halt in December 2019 by refusing to appoint new members to the dispute-settlement organization. -AFP







