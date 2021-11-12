BB offers 4pc export subsidy on bicycle, cement sheet, MS steel

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has offered 4 per cent cash subsidy on exporting cement sheet, bicycle and its parts, MS steel and tea to encourage exporters of these items on priority products.

Exporters in Specialized Zone (BEZA, BEPZA and Hi-tech Park) will enjoy the facility, said a central bank notification on Wednesday. Under it exporters will get 4 per cent subsidy for exporting products which will have local value addition not less than 30 per cent.

All the products will be eligible to get export subsidy when 30 per cent of them is made at company's own factory, the circular stated.

The subsidy would be provided on the basis of product shipment during fiscal 2021-22. Exporters would get the money from the Authorized Dealers (Ads) bank after submitting due documents. They have to apply separately for separate chalan and shipment.

The exporting firm or any individual can claim the cash benefit by submitting applications within 180 days of receiving the export proceed in the nostro accounts.

At present, some 38 locally-produced items get cash incentives against export at different rates to the highest 20 per cent. The current incentives for these items will continue.

Economists believe that the latest initiative will help increase export volume of those items. But however said the desired target would not be achieved without a fair distribution method of export cash subsidy.













