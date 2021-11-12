21pc businesses make strong recovery from Covid shock: Survey

Twenty-one per cent of business organizations in the country made a strong recovery from Covid-induced shocks, according to the sixth round of a survey conducted by South Asian Network of Economic Modeling (SANEM) in collaboration with the Asia Foundation.

As of October, 52 per cent of the organizations were in moderate recovery while 27 per cent were in weak recovery. SANEM executive director Selim Raihan made the disclosure in a webinar in the city while presenting the update survey results at a webinar

He said the domestic business status index of the country in July-October period of the ongoing fiscal 2021-22 showed a growth of 52.31 per cent, which was 42.57 per cent in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to the survey report published on Wednesday.

The survey titled 'COVID-19 and Business Confidence in Bangladesh' was conducted on 500 firms in October 10-27 period. The financial sector index registered the highest growth at 64.49 per cent while overall sectoral growth stood at 56.79 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, according to the sixth round of the nationwide firm level survey.

In the immediate finished quarter, the restaurant sector's growth stood at 62.27 per cent, and pharmaceutical sector's growth at 59.46 per cent while the RMG sector's growth increased by 9.01 per cent from 49.56 per cent.

The textile sector reported a growth of 57.59 per cent, the leather sector 51.88 per cent, the food sector 53.51 per cent, and the light engineering sector 53.26 per cent.

The other manufacturing sectors grew by 6.77 per cent to 51.82 per cent compared to a growth of 33.09 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to the survey data. The overall business performances stood at 52.31 per cent.

As per the survey, profitability performance was recorded at 55.40 per cent, investment growth at 52.60 per cent, employment growth at 54.35 per cent, wages growth at 52 per cent, business cost at 37.06 per cent and sales and export growth at 61.9 per cent in July-September of the year.

Medium industry recovery grew in September was 58.2 per cent which was 40.2 per cent in the previous month while recovery of micro and small industries was 52.4 per cent, according to the data.

However, the overall enabling business-environment index fell by 0.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, which was 53.50 per cent in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year. The transport enabling quality grew to 63.20 per cent while the Covid management grew to 51.60 per cent.

The survey indicated businesses, big and small, are on the way to recover from the loss of Covid-19.' He said, 'A total of 21 per cent of organizations are in strong recovery from Covid-19 pandemic while 52 per cent are in moderate recovery and 27 per cent in weak recovery.' In the last quarter of the previous fiscal during in the fifth phase of the survey, 9 per cent of the organizations had reached a strong recovery till July. At that time, 64 per cent were in weak recovery.

The fuel price hike will hamper the ongoing business recovery from Covid-19 losses, said Raihan adding the increase in transportation and production costs as well as high price of commodities in the market would put the industry and consumers at risk. 'People will reduce costs and recovery will be hampered,' he said.











