Friday, 12 November, 2021
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on fresh investment

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the third consecutive session on Thursday as investors took fresh stakes advancing major indices further ahead in both Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DES advanced by 13.74 points or 0.19 per cent to 6,995. DSEX added more than 196 points in the past three consecutive sessions after losing 568 points in a month from its recent peak.
The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also gained 20.22 points to 2,680. However, the DSE Shariah Index dropped slightly by 1.31 points to 1,477 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE crossed Tk 15 billion after nine trading days and amounted to Tk 15.06 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was 29.5 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 11.63 billion. The losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainer, as out of 373 issues traded, 208 declined, 115 advanced and 50 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 200,528 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 320.22 million shares and mutual fund units. The market capitalisation of the DSE also rose to Tk 5,564 billion, up from the previous day's mark of Tk 5,560 billion.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 63 points to 20,528 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 39 points to close at 12,317.
Of the issues traded, 146 declined, 106 advanced and 40 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.12 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 458 million.


