PPP approach to climate finance in Bangladesh

A side event in the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP-26) was organized by the Public Private Partnership Authority, Prime Minister's Office (PPPA,PMO) in partnership with UNDP Bangladesh at the Bangladesh Pavilion of Scottish Event Campus of Glasgowon recently, says a press release.

The world is on a dangerous track of facing severe consequences of a destabilized climate and these pledges and commitments of the countries will be decisive for the fate of this planet at the end of this century. Bangladesh, as one of the worst sufferers of the destabilized climate, has already raised its claims to the world leaders, particularly to the industrialized top emitters.

PPP Authority placed an appeal to the international private sector investors to invest in Bangladesh for addressing the issues of climate change adaptation and mitigations with the objectives of sharing the efforts and initiatives of the PPP Authority.

The State Minister of the Ministry of Public Administration Farhad Hossain, MP graced the event as the chief guest. The event was chaired by the secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Md. Mostafa Kamal. Bangladeshi ParliamentarianSaber Hossain Chowdhury MP also attended the event as the Guest of Honour,while eminent Climate expert Saleemul Huq was present as the special guest.

The PPP Authority delivered a presentation on the 'Scope of PPP in climate action in Bangladesh' and another on the topic 'Bangladesh's Climate Change Ambition, Climate Fiscal Framework & Innovation Financing Landscape.' Was presented by UNDP.

This is to be noted, the UK is hosting the (COP-26) summit in Glasgow from 31 October - 12 November 2021. The summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.







