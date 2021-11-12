Video
Japan’s SoftBank to buy 20pc stakes in bKash

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Business Correspondent

bKash Limited (bKash), the country's leading mobile financial services, on Thursday announced an investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to promote financial inclusion by building a digital financial ecosystem in Bangladesh.
The funds from this investment will provide support for bKash's existing robust and customer-friendly platform, increase digital adoption and help users experience best technology available in the world, the company said in a press release.
Launched in 2011 by founding shareholders BRAC Bank Limited and Money in Motion LLC, bKash now provides a range of mobile financial services. It runs a large network of agents contributing to their families' livelihoods throughout urban and rural areas of Bangladesh. At this moment, bKash serves 56 million registered customers.
"This latest investment round validates our dedication and relentless efforts over last ten years and places its trust on the potential of a well-regulated fintech space. It is a significant vote of confidence on the current, and future, growth trajectory of bKash. It also paves the way to attract global investment for other entrepreneurs and innovators of Bangladesh by showcasing the successful digital transformation of our country and its economy,"said Kamal Quadir, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of bKash.
In its journey of a decade, bKash's partners have included International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Ant Group - each have been shareholders in bKash, since 2013, 2014 and 2018 respectively.
Launched in 2011, bKash, a joint venture of BRAC Bank, US based Money in Motion LLC, International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Ant Group, operates as a payment service provider offering a broad range of digital financial services under the regulation of Bangladesh Bank.
"We believe that bKash is strengthening Bangladesh's financial system by providing a safe and convenient way for people to adopt digital payments," the press release quoted SoftBank Investment Advisers Managing Partner Greg Moon as saying.
"bKash's simple and accessible mobile app is providing critical financial services to both banked and unbanked populations in Bangladesh. We are excited to partner with Kamal Quadir and the bKash team to help support the company's vision to achieve greater financial inclusion in Bangladesh through affordable, reliable and accessible services."


