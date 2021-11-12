Netherlands to help BD in developing accreditation lab

Agriculture Ministry of the Netherlands assured extending cooperation to Bangladesh in developing accreditation lab providing Phytosanitary certificates in enhancing exports of agricultural products.

Officials of agriculture ministry and agricultural food related government and non-government offices of the Netherlands gave the assurance at a meeting with Bangladesh Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque at the residence of Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands recently.

The minister said Bangladesh has attained remarkable success in agricultural production and the country has many surplus crops but Bangladesh is lagging behind in exports and processing.

He sought cooperation from the Netherlands in technical and knowledge exchange.

The Netherlands representatives assured of working together with Bangladesh in removing impediments of exports of agricultural products from Bangladesh.

They also assured of strengthening ties among businessmen of the two countries in seed production, transportation and agricultural processing.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah, the Netherlands Ambassador in Dhaka Anne van Leeuwen and Netherlands Agriculture Ministry Agri-International Deputy Director Guido Landheer were present, among others.

Agricultural Marketing Department Director General Mohammad Yusuf, Pran RFL Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, ACI Agro Link Managing Director and CEO FH Ansari, Square Food and Beverage Chief Operating Officer Parvez Saiful Islam, Gemcon Group Director Kazi Inam Ahmed, Meghna Group of Industries Chairman Md Mustafa Kamal and Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetable and Allied Product Exporters' Association President Jahangir Hossain were present, among the Bangladesh delegation. -BSS







