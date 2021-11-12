FBCCI, MEDEF signed MoU to boost business with France



Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina now on a visit to France virtually addressing a meeting of France-Bangladesh Business Council in Paris on Wednesday. FBCCI and MEDEF signed a MoU in the meeting.

It was organized by MEDEF International and Embassy of Bangladesh in France on Wednesday, in Paris. FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin, and Chairman of France - Bangladesh Business Council, Pierre - Jean Malgouyres inked the deal.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina now on a visit to France addressed the event virtually as chief guest. Dr. A. K Abdul Momen MP, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh and Salman F. Rahman, Prime Minister Adviser on investment and private industries and Khondker M. Talha, Bangladesh ambassador to France were also present.

Speaking on the occasion FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh attaches great importance to its existing cordial relations with France. The two countries have a long-lasting bilateral relationship.

He said France is the fifth largest export destination of Bangladesh with rising trend with major export products like woven garments, knitwear, home textile and footwear. But full potentials also exist for export of other items like plastic and light engineering products, frozen food, diversified jute and leather goods, ceramic etc.

The FBCCI chief said the year 2021 is a grand milestone as Bangladesh is celebrating three important occasions: the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, nation's 50 years of independence and graduation of the country to a developing country.

He said Bangladesh offers best competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investment. Manufacturers of Bangladesh are adopting greener technologies and modern productions methods aligned with 4IR to face climate change challenges. Among the world's top 10 green RMG factories, the top 7 are located in Bangladesh, he said.

He said Bangladesh requires huge foreign Direct Investment to achieve inclusive growth. Industrial enterprises of France facing rising costs of production and their competitiveness may relocate their industry in Bangladesh, he said.

He also hoped the signing of MoU, would help further promoting cooperation between FBCCI and MEDEF for diversifying trade and investment in an effective manner.

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Senior Vice President, FBCCI, M A Momen, Md. Aminul Haque Shamim, Md. Amin Helaly, Vice Presidents of FBCCI, Md. Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, CIP, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan Tito, Ms. Priti Chakraborty were among other present.











