Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One killed in Narshingdi UP polls violence      
Home Front Page

James, Miles file cases against Banglalink

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Court Correspondent

Popular music band 'James', widely known as Nagar Baul, and music band Miles filed two separate cases against mobile operator Banglalink for using their songs without permission.
Faruq Mahfuz Anam alias James of Nagar Baul and Hamin Ahmed of Miles filed the cases with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Wednesday under Copy Right Act 2000.
After recording the statements of the two complainants - Nagar Baul and   Miles - Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court issued summons to five
officials of Banglalink and fixed November 30 for their appearance.
Those made accused in the cases are Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink Digital Communication Ltd, Nurul Alam, its Chief Compliance officer, Sanjay Vaghasia, Chief Digital Officer Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate Regulatory Affairs Officer and Anik Dhar of Head of Value Added Services (VAS).
The case statements reads that Banglalink used the musicians' multiple songs for various commercial purposes including Amar Tune service, ringtones and advertisements without taking  permission from them from 2007-2021, amounting to a violation of copyright law.
The songs by James Banglalink used include "Dukhini Dukkho Koro Na", "Jikir", "Lutpat", "Susmitar Shobuj Orna", "Iswar Ache", and "Jar Jar Dhormo", according to case details.
On the other hand, the songs by Miles the telecom company used include "Neela" and "Firiye Dao Amar Prem".
Both cases were filed   under Sections 71, 82 and 91 of the Copy right Act - 2000.
On September 19, James appeared in court to file the case against Banglalink but the court refused to accept the case and suggested him that he should go to police station.
He appeared at the court once again on Wednesday as the police declined to take the case.
Advocate Mizanur Rahman Mamun, Advocate Azizul Hakim Bhuiyan and Advocate Taposh Chandra Das assisted the complainants for filing the cases in the court.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
James, Miles file cases against Banglalink
New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final
CPC to wrap up key meet as Xi strengthens power
Kamal defends fuel price hike
Reinstate previous fuel price: CPD to govt
Night flights at Dhaka airport to stop for 3 months from Dec 9
COP26 draft urges boost to emissions cutting goals by ’22
C-19: 2 more die, 235 new cases recorded


Latest News
US, China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway
Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations
US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January
Most Read News
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque leads a colourful procession
Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace
Malala marries at home in Britain
Death anniv
ENRICH project reaches over 4 lakh people in Thakurgaon
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Celebrating International Accounting Day- 2021
Stickers to be put on CNG-run buses: BRTA
IU 'D' unit admission test results out
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft