James, Miles file cases against Banglalink

Popular music band 'James', widely known as Nagar Baul, and music band Miles filed two separate cases against mobile operator Banglalink for using their songs without permission.

Faruq Mahfuz Anam alias James of Nagar Baul and Hamin Ahmed of Miles filed the cases with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Wednesday under Copy Right Act 2000.

After recording the statements of the two complainants - Nagar Baul and Miles - Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court issued summons to five

officials of Banglalink and fixed November 30 for their appearance.

Those made accused in the cases are Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink Digital Communication Ltd, Nurul Alam, its Chief Compliance officer, Sanjay Vaghasia, Chief Digital Officer Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate Regulatory Affairs Officer and Anik Dhar of Head of Value Added Services (VAS).

The case statements reads that Banglalink used the musicians' multiple songs for various commercial purposes including Amar Tune service, ringtones and advertisements without taking permission from them from 2007-2021, amounting to a violation of copyright law.

The songs by James Banglalink used include "Dukhini Dukkho Koro Na", "Jikir", "Lutpat", "Susmitar Shobuj Orna", "Iswar Ache", and "Jar Jar Dhormo", according to case details.

On the other hand, the songs by Miles the telecom company used include "Neela" and "Firiye Dao Amar Prem".

Both cases were filed under Sections 71, 82 and 91 of the Copy right Act - 2000.

On September 19, James appeared in court to file the case against Banglalink but the court refused to accept the case and suggested him that he should go to police station.

He appeared at the court once again on Wednesday as the police declined to take the case.

Advocate Mizanur Rahman Mamun, Advocate Azizul Hakim Bhuiyan and Advocate Taposh Chandra Das assisted the complainants for filing the cases in the court.