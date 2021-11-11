Kamal defends fuel price hike

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said fuel oil price hike was totally logical. "It's a rational decision for continuation of the country's development works."

The Minister was briefing the newsmen virtually after an online meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs.

The government last week raised fuel oil price by 23 per cent amid spiraling of oil price in international market, leading to hike in all types of transportation fares, commodity prices and living costs as well.

Finance Minister said, "It is completely logical." Where will the government get the money? The government has to work by earning revenue. Yet the government adjusts it as much as possible."

He said, "I don't see anything wrong in raising the fuel price and we have not raised it either". If a corona patient is found in a ship, it is quarantined. This is a ship that can't move, stuck in the sea for months; that charge is made to the shipping company. All the charges come together and we get the full charge."

Asked whether the price hike was necessary when people are bearing the brunt of covid-19 pandemic, lost jobs etc, and struggling to

afford a living, the minister answered in the affirmative.

"From where the government will get money?" he asked the newsmen and said the government needs to do works by earning revenue.

"As I said, the government carries the burden as much as possible and put the rest on consumers," said Kamal adding Bangladesh government was neither responsible for the emergence of coronavirous nor for the fuel oil price hike in the global market.

Asked if there was any alternative to the diesel price hike, the finance minister said, "We accept the proposal for price hike." When prices will fall we will lower prices. Do you know how much the price has increased now?

At the next meeting we will tell you how much has increased in the last two years and how much we have increased? Then you will understand how much the government can afford. Those who are consumers, have to bear only some of them.

Asked why the fuel price was not reduced when Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) was making profit of Tk43,000 crore in seven years, he said, the price of oil was kept low during that period.

Addressing the question whether it was logical to raise oil prices at a time when people have become unemployed, incomes are declining, and commodity prices are rising in the market, he said we know it and we acted at the minimum.





