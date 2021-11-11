Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One killed in Narshingdi UP polls violence      
Home Front Page

Reinstate previous fuel price: CPD to govt

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Special Correspondent

Centre for Policy Dialogue recommended the government to reinstate the earlier prices of diesel and kerosene immediately to maintain stability in economic, social and political arena.
"We recommend the government to reinstate the previous rates of fuel as an immediate step to maintain stability," Dr Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director of CPD, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
The CPD organised the press briefing on the impacts of petroleum fuel price hike. CPD distinguished fellow Prof Mustafizur Rahman, director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem and other directors spoke on the occasion.
It said in a period between fiscal year 2014-15 to 2020-21, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) made a profit of nearly Tk 43,138 crore and the state-run organisation said it incurred a loss of over Tk 1,100 crore in the last five months.
"The accumulated profits of BPC should be enough to provide some cushion despite the previously accrued losses and the government can keep the prices at their previous levels through subsidies or tax and tariff cuts," Dr Fahmida Khatun said.
"In view of recovery from the adverse impacts of Covid-19, stability of fuel price is critically important given the 'strategic' nature of the commodity," she said.
Mustafizur Rahman said the decision to raise fuel prices is unethical from all points of views-economic, social and political.
He also said the 26.5 per cent increase in bus fares against the 23 per cent rise in fuel price is totally unjustifiable when fuel covers only 40 per cent of the total cost of a bus.
In that calculation, maximum 10 per cent bus fare could have been increased, he added.
Dr Golam Moazzem said the government could easily cover its possible losses of Tk 7,200 crore without increasing the prices by withdrawing 34 per cent taxes on petroleum import.
He noted that the government has a plan to earn Tk 7,808 revenue from the taxes on import of petroleum fuel.
"If the taxes are withdrawn, the income will not come. Otherwise, there will be no loss on the part of the government, but people will get a big relief," he added.
Consultation with all stakeholders should be part of the price setting mechanism instead of arbitrary price setting practices, it recommended.
The government does not lower fuel prices when there is a fall in the global market but it becomes costlier when there is a rise in international rates, it said.
Fuel prices hit its lowest of US$23.3 per barrel in April 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak, the CPD said.
But fuel prices were not adjusted in the domestic market that time following the international rate, said Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the CPD.
The centre also stressed the need for improvement in BPC's accountability and transparency and cutting corruption of fuel marketing companies.
"People have been struggling to survive the Covid-19 impacts as their incomes have come down. At this stage, such a step is not a positive move for the economy," the CPD observed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
James, Miles file cases against Banglalink
New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final
CPC to wrap up key meet as Xi strengthens power
Kamal defends fuel price hike
Reinstate previous fuel price: CPD to govt
Night flights at Dhaka airport to stop for 3 months from Dec 9
COP26 draft urges boost to emissions cutting goals by ’22
C-19: 2 more die, 235 new cases recorded


Latest News
US, China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway
Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations
US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January
Most Read News
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque leads a colourful procession
Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace
Malala marries at home in Britain
Death anniv
ENRICH project reaches over 4 lakh people in Thakurgaon
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Celebrating International Accounting Day- 2021
Stickers to be put on CNG-run buses: BRTA
IU 'D' unit admission test results out
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft