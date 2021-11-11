Video
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:03 AM
One killed in Narshingdi UP polls violence      
Home Front Page

Night flights at Dhaka airport to stop for 3 months from Dec 9

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) is set to suspend all flight operations in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) for eight hours at night for three months from December 9 this year to March 10
next year.
To run operation of renovation works and upgrade
the country's largest international airport smoothly, the flight operation would remain suspended from 12.01am to 8.00am every day during the period, according to HSIA Executive Director AHM Towhid Ul Ahsan.
He told media that a new high-speed taxiway is being constructed in the airport for smooth construction of HSIA third terminal. The taxiway will be constructed at night. So, the runway of the airport will remain closed from 12.01am to 8.00am every day during the period.
He, however, assured that the flight suspension will not have any impact on regular activities of the airport. In case of emergency landing, the Osmani International Airport of Sylhet would be used.
According to CAAB officials, the flight schedules of the HSIA are being rescheduled regularly due to winter fog. The flights schedules of mid-night to morning will be changed.


