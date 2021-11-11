Video
One killed in Narshingdi UP polls violence      
Home Front Page

C-19: 2 more die, 235 new cases recorded

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Staff Correspondent

In the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday, Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19. With the latest additions, the country's death toll reached at 27,906 in the virus infection.
During the same period, 235 more people tested positive for the virus. With the inclusion, the case tally climbed to 15,71,669 in the country, according to the Director General of Health
Services statement.
According to the statement, the current positivity rate was recorded at 1.31 per cent as the DG health authority tested 18,023 samples across the country.
Among the deaths reported on Wednesday, one died in Dhaka and another in Chattogram.
Also, 271 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71pc recovery rate.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,862 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,044 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.


