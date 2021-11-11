Video
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:03 AM
PM for doubling Dhaka-Paris trade

She seeks more French investment

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina poses for photo with her counterpart Jean Castex of France at the latter's residence Matignon on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

PARIS, Nov 10: Laying emphasis on doubling bilateral trade volume by 2025, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today invited French businessmen to boost their investors in Bangladesh as the country sits at a strategic location among major economic centers in the Indo-Pacific.
"French investment in Bangladesh is still modest compared to its global footprint. I invite French investors to witness first-hand the investment opportunities in Bangladesh," she said.
The Prime Minister made this call during her meeting with the Business Leaders of MEDEF International at the Place of Residence here in France.
Mentioning that Bangladesh sits at a strategic location in the Indo-Pacific to act as a bridge
among major economic centers, Sheikh Hasina said "We are working on making Bangladesh a regional connectivity hub. Our investments in road, rail, maritime, energy and digital connectivity across the region will be a real game-changer."
   She said Bangladesh's Investment Promotion Agency- BIDA is directly reporting to her office and it will be happy to support French investors in any way possible.
   She advised "You may wish to find a local partner to make your entry easier, and you would be well advised to build a partnership with Bangladesh in the long term."
   "Bilateral trade between Bangladesh and France is growing steadily. The two-way trade stands close to 2 billion US dollars", she added.
   Mentioning that France is now Bangladesh's 5th largest export destination, the Premier said "We must aim to double the volume of bilateral trade by 2025. Our export to France also needs to diversify further."
   Sheikh Hasina said that she is sure that French investors will feel confident about the prospects for high returns on their investment.
   "We would also welcome your constant feedback and suggestions," she said, adding, "Bangladesh stands ready to welcome you to make your business venture grow for our mutual benefit."
   She thanked MEDEF for setting up a Bangladesh-France Business Council.
   "We would encourage further bilateral engagements through institutional linkages. The MEDEF business mission to Bangladesh can be planned in connection with next year's celebrations of the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations," she said.
   Referring to her yesterday's talks with President Macron and also with the French Prime Minister, she said they have agreed to take the bilateral Relations to new heights.
   "This should be reflected in our economic partnership as well. I look forward to your active cooperation in making that happen", she added.
The Prime Minister said in the last one decade, Bangladesh's economy has grown at an average rate of six percent with 8.52 percent growth in 2018-19.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said the economy posted a growth rate of 5.21 percent, the highest in the Asia-Pacific. She continued "Our strategy to maintain a balance between people's lives and livelihoods worked in our favour."    --BSS


