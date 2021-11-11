Dhaka, Paris agree to boost defence ties

Bangladesh and France have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on defence cooperation as the two countries stated their will to further develop the defence and security component of their partnership.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and French President Emmanuel Macron signed the deal following a bilateral meeting on Tuesday and discussed

bilateral issues of mutual interest and cooperation including defence.

"Yes, we have signed the LoI, it relates to training and technology transfer," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said. However he did not elaborate.

Following the meeting, the French president's office published a Joint statement by President Emmanuel Macron and Prime minister Sheikh Hasina that mentioned that both the leaders agreed to work on 14th issues.

During the meeting, both sides stated their intent to further the defence and security component of their relationship. This development would include a focus on training and defence equipment through capacity building and potential technology transfer.

After visiting Glasgow and London, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Paris on Tuesday and met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. The two leaders also took part in a lunch together.

The high-level discussions covered among other issues, upgrading of bilateral relations, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations that both countries will celebrate next year and major international and regional issues. Both sides recalled the historic leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Bangladesh acknowledged the valuable support of the government and people of the Republic of France during the War of Liberation in 1971.

"France and Bangladesh stated their will to further develop the defence and security component of their partnership. To that end, both countries agreed to strengthen dialogue and continue their cooperation, in particular the area of training, which was launched during this visit. Furthermore, they committed to stepping up cooperation in the area of defence equipment based on the needs expressed and each party's ability to respond to them, including through capacity building and potential technology transfer. In this regard, both parties welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent on defence cooperation," the statement said.

France and Bangladesh once again reaffirmed that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, is one of the most serious threats to global peace and security and that all terrorist acts are criminal and unjustifiable. Both countries, therefore, jointly expressed their support for counter-terrorism efforts and agreed to enhance their cooperation, including under the aegis of the United Nations, it said.

It said France and Bangladesh shared the same vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all. Taking note of the French and European strategies concerning the Indo-Pacific, both parties agreed to work towards promoting regional peace and stability and to explore further opportunities for cooperation in maritime security and the blue economy. Highlighting their commitment to fully observing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes, refraining from any threat or use of force, they stated the importance of maintaining security and freedom of navigation and overflight in all seas and oceans.

The joint statement said France welcomed Bangladesh's generosity in providing shelter to the Rohingyas, who were forced to flee violence by Myanmar security forces in their home country. France and Bangladesh noted the significant pressure caused by the Rohingya crisis on Bangladesh, particularly for communities living adjacent to the camps. Both countries underscored the need to ensure funding for the UN's Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya in Bangladesh and enable their voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar as soon as possible. In this regard, Bangladesh highlighted the potential security risks from the crisis for the region, and urged the international community to play a constructive role to resolve the crisis.

In addition, the nations also agreed to develop their cooperation in other areas including trade and investment, sustainable development and climate change, education and cultural exchange.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and the upgrading of bilateral relations, and major international and regional issues.

During her visit to Paris, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also take part in the Paris Peace Forum. She will also attend a number of programmes at UNESCO headquarters, including the distribution of the 'UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' Award for creative economics.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Paris on Nov 13.









