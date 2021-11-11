Youth dies after Ward boy removes oxygen mask for tips

BOGURA, Nov 10: An 18-year-old youth died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital (SZMCH) on Tuesday night after a Ward boy allegedly removed his oxygen mask.

The deceased was identified as Bikash Chandra Das, son of Bishu Das of Sialkundi village in Gaibandha's Shaghata upazila,

Selim Reza, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police

Station, said Bikash was admitted to the hospital around 7:00pm on Tuesday after he sustained injuries in a road accident.

"He was, in fact, brought to the hospital from Shaghata Upazila Health Complex, where he was initially taken to for treatment," the OC said.

At SZMCH, the accused Ward boy, identified as Dulu, took Bikash to the emergency ward and then to the surgery department after putting on an oxygen mask.

Dulu allegedly demanded Tk 200 as tip from Bikash's family members for taking him to the surgery department. As Bikash's relative gave him Tk 150, Dulu got infuriated and in a fit of rage removed the oxygen mask.

Soon after the oxygen mask was removed, Bikash developed breathing problems and died around 10:30pm, according to the police complaint.

Dr Abdul Wadud, Deputy Director of the hospital, said, "Dulu is a part-time staff. However, a probe body has been formed to investigate the unfortunate death." "Efforts are on to arrest Dulu, who's on the run," said the OC.





