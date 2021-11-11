UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis

The UK government has announced £165 million to tackle gender inequality and climate change across the world, of which Bangladesh will receive about £120 million to address gender gap and inequalities.

However, talking to the Daily Observer, many observers, party members, members of the civil society and gender experts said that they are very optimistic about this fund.

But transparency, accountability and meaningful women and girls participation in climate policy development and implementation must be ensured.

'Women and girls should be treated as active partners rather than beneficiaries,' said Soma Day, an Associate Professor in the Department of Women and Gender Studies, University of Dhaka by following whatsapp conversation.

Referring to the various new research reports that have found women to be among the most affected by climate change worldwide, she said that this funding will be used for addressing the inequalities that make women and girls more vulnerable to climate change and empowering them to take climate action.

"It will contribute to build resilience, prevent pollution, protect biodiversity, strengthen renewable energy and better manage waste, while also supporting women's leadership, access to finance, education and skills in Bangladesh," she added

COP26 President Alok Sharma has announced two new programmes at the summit on Tuesday to boost the number of women involved in climate leadership and protect those most vulnerable to its impacts.

The UN has revealed that around the world women are mostly at risk to the impacts of climate change-alongside children, they comprise 80 per cent of those displaced by climate-related disaster.

This is considered to be the case due to women making up the majority of the world's poor, as well as their reliance on small-scale farming for survival.

Of the £165 million announced, £45 million will be used to empower women's groups across Asia and the Pacific to have their say in the climate conversation, with the remaining £120 million will go towards climate protection measures and further access to finance and education skills for women in Bangladesh.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of State for International Trade, said, "It is women, girls and those who are already most marginalised, that will be most severely impacted by climate change. But they also have a critical role to play to address the climate crisis.

"The UK is committed to addressing this dual challenge head on, committing new funding to empower communities and women's groups to take locally-led adaptation action, to build local, national and global resilience. I urge more countries to make commitments to implement the UNFCCC Gender Action Plan and deliver the goals of the Feminist Action for Climate Justice."

However, eminent economist Quazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmed said that this gender fund is sanctioned from an earlier programme.

"UK government has cut its funds at least 30 per cent globally last year. And for Bangladesh they cut about 60 per cent. Now they are giving that cut off funds, no new funding," he said while talking to this correspondent, on the sidelines of the event "Climate friendly Agriculture in Bangladesh" at the Bangladesh Pavilion on Tuesday.

However, he also noted that gender equality will be ensured by supporting women's access to finance, education and skills in Bangladesh by implementing this fund.

He also noted that the climate crisis is a major threat to girls' education, as climate-related disasters disrupt nearly 40 million children's education every year.

Sohanup Rahman, Coordinator Youth for Climate Justice said that Bangladesh cannot achieve climate justice without gender Justice.

Considering women in the centre of climate action, this funding pledge has significant value to boost women's climate leadership and support those most vulnerable to climate change in Bangladesh.

"We welcome this pledge and urge other richest countries to invest more funding to women responsive climate action."

However, he also noted that across social and cultural contexts, girls and women are among the most at risk due to natural disasters.

"Women have been playing an important role in mitigating effects of climate change by adopting climate tolerance strategies and doing seed conservation. It is imperative to identify effective roles that women and girls are playing in addressing the risks of climate change," he said.

"To uphold women's contribution in the fight against climate change, this funding will support them towards gender equal society and cut the extra burden of climate impacts like child marriage," he said.

When asked what areas should be given priority to, he said that this funding must be used for women-friendly disaster shelters management, women agency and sustainable livelihood development, access to safe drinking water, advancing Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) for Climate Adaptation and Resilience.

However, this programme also includes other areas like building resilience, preventing pollution, protecting biodiversity, strengthening renewable energy and better management of waste. The UK has been urging countries around the world to put gender equality at the heart of climate action in line with the Gender Action Plan COP25 agreed in 2019, with a focus on new commitments made under the priority actions of the Generation Equality Forum action coalition on Feminist Action for Climate Justice (FACJ) which the UK joined in June.







