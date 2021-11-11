Video
4 RpMP personnel awarded for professional excellence

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Nov 10: Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) on Wednesday awarded its four personnel with crests and certificates in recognition of professional excellence in discharging duties during the month of October last.
Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohd Abdul Alim Mahmud distributed the awards at the monthly crime assessment meeting for October-2021 held at his conference room in the city, a press release said here on Tuesday night.
He distributed the crests among the police personnel for their laudable performances in handling crimes and maintaining law and order.
The awarded police personnel are: Sub-inspector (SI) Md Monwar Hossain and Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Md Munmun of Kotwali Thana, ASI Md Tibur Rahman of RpMP's Traffic division and Sergeant Md Golam Azam of Traffic (North).



