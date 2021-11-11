Video
Integrated steps needed to strengthen road safety: BRTA Chairman

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Observer Desk

"Integrated initiatives need to be taken to strengthen road safety and government and non-government organizations must come forward" the chairman, BRTA, Nur Mohammad Mazumder addressed in a meeting at the conference hall of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Tuesday.
He further stated, 'Road accidents are constantly happening in Bangladesh for various reasons, among which the most notable is the unawareness and carelessness of people among us who are using the roads; Over speeding; Overtaking everywhere; While crossing the roads, not using the foot over bridges or zebra crossings; Using the phone / talking on the phone while roads crossing etc. The government has taken various initiatives to reduce road accidents in Bangladesh, most notably the enactment of the Road Transport Act 2018'.
Iqbal Masud, Director, Health and Wash Sector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission addressed the keynote. He said that according to the data of the World Health Organization on 2018, about 1.35 million people died worldwide and about 25,000 people died in road accidents in Bangladesh every year. The country loses 5 percent of total GDP.
He added that worldwide the 8th biggest cause of the death is road accidents, and 90 percent of deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Ensuring the safe and pedestrian friendly roads is the priority of the government. To achieve the Sustainable Development Goal's targets by the United Nations and to reduce the deaths by road crashes, Bangladesh government has enacted the 'Road Transport Act-2018'. The government has taken an initiative to amend the law again this year.



