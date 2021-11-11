Video
BGB steps up vigilance along Benapole border to prevent diesel smuggling

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

BENAPOLE, Nov 10: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has tightened its vigilance to prevent diesel smuggling through Benapole border.
BGB members were seen patrolling the import-export gate of Benapole landport at noon.
The oil tank of trucks arriving at Benapole landport with imported goods from India is being measured with a scale and recorded in the registrar's book and the trucks are being rechecked at the time of departure.
When the price of diesel in Bangladesh was Tk 65.20 per liter, the price in India was Rs 101.56 per liter (Tk 118.78). On November 4, the price of diesel in Bangladesh was increased to Tk 80 per liter while its price in India was reduced to Rs 89.79 (Tk 105).
Ari Hossain, general secretary of the Benapole Importers and Exporters Association, said due to the high price of diesel in India, smugglers used to fill barrels with diesel from various fuel stations and supplied it to Indian trucks through pipes. A diesel smuggling syndicate was active in the landport area and they have become inactive due to BGB vigilance, he added.
Jashore-49 BGB Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Colonel Selim Reza said instructions have been given from the headquarters to increase surveillance to prevent fuel smuggling to India.    -UNB


