Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:02 AM
21JU ‘D’ unit admission test held

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

The honors first year admission test of 'D' unit of Jahangirnagar University (JU) under academic session 2020-21 ended on Wednesday.
Dean of the Biological Sciences faculty, Professor Abdul Jabber Hawlader, said "Around 66 percent of the total applicants was present in the admission test. We have found several types of errors in 626 answer sheets."
'We hope to publish the result by tonight', the dean added.
A total of 69,229 aspirants applied against 320 seats under Biological Science faculty (D unit) this year.
Meanwhile, the university authorities shifted 'A' unit exam to November 21 and 22 which was scheduled to be held on November 7 and 8 due to the recent transport strike protesting hike of oil price.    BSS


