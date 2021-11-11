Government fortify its French connections

Following a warm reception extended at the French presidential palace upon her arrival in France, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and French counterpart President Emmanuel Macron has discussed geopolitical and security issues in the Indo-Pacific region. The French president's office has also issued a statement in this regard, mentioning - France and Bangladesh shared the same vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region based on - international law and with shared prosperity for all.



The PM has not only given a boost to existing French - Bangla ties, she has in fact played a leading role as the senior most political leader of the sub-continent's geopolitical and security issues including the Indo-Pacific region. Our government is reportedly keen to develop political and trade relations with France while the latter is keen to improve defence cooperation with Dhaka.



In terms of our bilateral ties with France, French-Bangladeshi economic ties are already well established. Thanks to our thriving export oriented textile industry -readymade garments and leather products comprise 98 percent of French imports from Bangladesh. France is one of Bangladesh's largest export markets overall and its third largest in the EU. Although bilateral trade decreased 15 percent last year to $3.19 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but French exports to Bangladesh still increased by 91% in 2020.



However, we feel it is important to explore untapped avenues to make a bigger export basket. Not to forget, growing commercial relations with Paris will offer Dhaka a foot in the door for other EU markets. Moreover, Bangladesh is an attractive candidate for French investment. French foreign direct investment in Bangladesh totalled to a paltry $14.64 million in 2016-17, and Bangladesh's 12-year tax exemption for foreign investors makes it an attractive investment friendly destination.



In terms of defence cooperation, it's also important to buckle up efforts to increase defence exchange programmes and replace our aging fighter fleet with tech-savvy French multirole jets. A point to note, regarding the investment environment of our country - French entrepreneurs would surely prioritize at security, improved infrastructure and level of corruption before investing here. the government must take stock of these needs.



In particular, we look forward to French investment in infrastructure and renewable energy due to the country's susceptibility to climate change. Now that the PM's five day official visit has commenced, we believe all bilateral issues will be discussed at length. In the end, given Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's astute diplomatic skills displayed numerous times in the past, we are confident her mission in Paris will be an astounding success.

