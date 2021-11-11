Edible oil price rises despite global price decline

Dear Sir

The price of edible oil has been on the rise in the market, even though the price has come down significantly in the international market. In the international market, palm oil price came down by Tk309 per maund in the last week, but instead of decreasing, its price has gone up by Tk450 in Bangladesh.



Along with palm oil, the price of palm super oil has also gone up by around Tk500 per maund. One week ago, per maund of palm super oil was sold in the market at Tk4,700, which is now selling at Tk5,200. At present, per maund of soybean is being sold at Tk5,460, which was sold at Tk5,000 a week ago, increasing by Tk460 per maund in a week. Commenting on the reason behind the rise in edible oil prices in the domestic market, an edible oil trader said, "The price of edible oil in the international market has come down by Tk300-Tk400 in the last one week, but instead of decreasing, its price increased in the domestic market. The edible oil market has once again become volatile due to local trade conducted by a syndicate of importers and wholesalers."



Now, the authorities responsible must take an immediate and effective action in order to stop anarchy in the edible market. The latest development regarding the issue has created frustration among people.

Ali Ahammed

Over email