

Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh



Among many of its salient features, one notable characteristics of a resilient constitution is, the constitution will always remain thoroughly unchanged and maintain its essence despite how hard time it encounters.



Article 28(2) of the constitution of Bangladesh guarantees the equality of opportunity of women in public life. The inherent missing part here is; it does not emphasize on the equal treatment in the matters other than public. This article must be amended and include women's equality of rights in private life also. As the fundamental rights of constitution are judicially enforceable, this is an important thing to look at, to prevent the discrimination of women in their private life also.



Article 33 of the constitution of Bangladesh provides one of the most polemic provisions so far as constitutional law is concerned which is the authority to make laws for preventive detention. In this context, the Special Powers Act, 1974 came into force which every ruling party has been applying as to their own political interest.



It is worth mentioning that, the right to representation against the order of detention is inextricably dependent on the right to communicate of grounds. Because, without knowing the information, it is impossible to make strong representation for the person detained against that order.



Interestingly, here it also says the detaining authority has the right to not to disclose any fact which is against public interest according to their consideration. So, the first two constitutional rights become inoperative. In the BLAST Vs Bangladesh 55 DLR 363 case, a bench of High Court Division set out 15 directives regarding arrest and detention. But unfortunately in reality, most of them are not elegantly complied with.



According to Article 93 of the constitution, President can promulgate ordinance when the parliament is not in session and when the parliament is dissolved in addition thinks that circumstances demand immediate interference. The ordinance making power depends absolutely on the subjective satisfaction of the president.



This subjective satisfaction of the President opened the door to play an uninterrupted role in abusing this power by the executives. In reality, in order to bypass the parliament, but not to encounter any unforeseen or emergency situation, a huge number of ordinances are made by the executives during every recess of parliament.



To create a strong political stance, the Government makes all black laws through ordinances. These ordinances become law after being signed and gazetted by the president with immediate effect. There is no scope of public scrutiny, legal legitimacy, they are passed by the cabinet without any public exposure and framed in the privacy of the ministries. This ordinance making power is a clear violation of rule of law.



Article 77 of the constitution & the Ombudsman Act, 1980 respectively stipulate the legitimate existence & detailed provision regarding the installation of this office. Bangladesh has been feeling the deficiency of the office of Ombudsman since its independence.



From Bangladesh's perspective, the method of repressing administrative malpractices is casual in nature and quite abortive. The Annual Confidential Report (ACR) is largely subjective and is not of much use. To minimize the maladministration, inefficiency, arrogance and abuse of power the appointment of ombudsman has become a crying need.



Article 94 (2) of the constitution says that, the number of judges is not specifically determined rather it was left up to the President. He will appoint judges as it deems necessary to him. Question arises, with the population over 17 crores and pending cases over 39 lacs, why the president is not appointing more judges every year? Hasn't the right time come yet to seriously look at the scarcity of the judges?



It is a pity that the President does not increase the number of judges even after so many cases have been tangled year after year. Same goes for the subordinate courts also. At least there is a provision of increasing the number of judges in the Supreme Court, surprisingly nothing as such was laid down in the constitution about the lower court judges. Structural reformation of the justice system and the adjudicative process are now a crying need.



According to Article 141A of the constitution, war, external aggression and internal disturbances depending on these three grounds, emergency can be declared by the President. As war and external aggression are defined clearly in international law, no objection can be lodged on these two.



But the term, "Internal disturbance" is ambiguous and nowhere defined. It's kind of a readymade weapon used by the ruling party to crash down the opposition and anti-government movement. To perpetuate rule and suppress the opposition this draconian provision has been a permanent stigma on our constitution.



Although the president is titled as the constitutional head of Bangladesh, he is none but a titular executive performing ceremonial function only. Except for prescribing the prime minister and chief executive, the president always functions as how the prime minister suggests. The office of presidency should be determined by election and needs to be elected by an extended electoral college which may comprise the MP's, local elective bodies and for that purpose Article 48(1) should be revised in that way.



Constitution is considered as the guardian of all laws. So, it is not expedient that there will be some flaws in it. Unfortunately, the constitution of Bangladesh contains some loopholes and undernourished provisions. We cannot strongly claim the constitution of Bangladesh to be a fully resilient one.



We need such a constitution which will ensure smooth democratic functions throughout the country. Over the years Bangladesh has passed through a period of "Illiberal Democracy" with the politicians behaving autocratically, rewarding political supporters and mostly punishing the opposition. Financial, partisan and personal attention hollowed the judiciary, bureaucracy, police or even the legislature.

The writer is Undergraduate

Student of Law, North South

University (NSU)









