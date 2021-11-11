

Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh



Unlike other crops, the papaya plant has three sexes such as male, female, and hermaphrodite. The male flower produces only pollen but not fruit. The female flower produces small and inedible fruit that fails to pollinate by pollen from the male flower. However, the hermaphrodite flower bears both male stamen and female ovaries, therefore, it could self-pollinate. The commercialization of papaya in Bangladesh is currently booming by ensuring sufficient generation of hermaphrodite flowers in the papaya plants.



Once, the cultivation of papaya was limited to the courtyard of the homestead for meeting only the family needs. But now farmers are cultivating papaya in large areas to gain profits. Commercial cultivation of papaya in Bangladesh begins in the last 20 years when the hybrid seeds were available, researchers were developing new varieties that bore an increased number of hermaphrodites in papaya plants and extension workers were disseminating the technologies to the doorsteps of the farmers. The hybrid seeds are mainly supplied by private industries such as Lalteer and Supreme Seed Company. The agricultural universities such as Bangladesh Agricultural University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) are working for the improvement of its production and development of qualities.

The current state of papaya production: The production of papayas in Bangladesh was very nominal since 1990 (only 0.028 million tonnes; 0.83% of global production) when the global production was 3.37 million tonnes. Currently, the total global production of papaya is 13.89 million tonnes in which India and Brazil shares 6.05 (43.55% of global production) and 1.16 (8.35% of global production) million tonnes, respectively. However, Bangladesh's contribution is only 0.135 million tonnes (0.97% of global production). Over the twenty years, papaya production in Bangladesh is although increased by 79% but, still we are lagging behind the top papaya producers namely India and Brazil.



Papaya is a rich source of Vitamin C. In addition, other vitamins such as Vitamin A, B, E, and K. One hundred grams of ripe papaya contain 32 calories, 0.6 g protein, 0.1g of fat, 7.2g of carbs, and 2.6g of fibre. This fruit is also rich in antioxidants which can help to reduce inflammation, and could increase immunity, and act as anti-aging agents. Antioxidants and high vitamin C contents, potassium, and fibre in papaya help to reduce cholesterol. The low-calorie content and a good source of fibre aids in weight loss. The low glycemic index (GI) and high fibre are preventing blood sugar to rise in diabetics. Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that aids digestion. It is also rich in lycopene (1.8 mg in 100 g ripe fruit) that helps to reduce pain in human bodies.



Problems of papaya production: One of the biggest problems is the attack of biotic factors such as diseases and pests. The most prevalent diseases are papaya ring spot virus, damping off, anthracnose etc. The adverse climatic conditions particularly during the monsoon season when a heavy downpour occurs are also the limiting factors. Because, papaya cannot tolerate water logging. The lack of quality seeds is also another big problem.



Prospects of papaya production and marketing: The brunt of COVID19 shakes our minds to change our food habits. People are now searching for food rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre that can help to boost immunity. Against this backdrop, the production and selling of fruits are on rising. Papaya is one of the demandable fruits which has been included tremendously in our daily dietary charts. The climatic conditions and soils of Bangladesh favour papaya production in our country.



Recently, three popular papaya varieties (Gynoediocious papaya, yellow-fleshed BU papaya 1, BU papaya 2, red-fleshed BU papaya 3) developed from the BSMRAU, Gazipur have been widely cultivated in many areas of Bangladesh because of their properties such as bisexual characteristics, and sweeter taste than the local varieties. These varieties have a high yielding capacity (50 to 60 tonnes per ha).



The profitability of papaya is higher than other fruits. But, papaya is highly perishable in nature, thus it does not appear as a major traded fruit. It is highly susceptible to qualitative and quantitative postharvest losses. In order to ensure a good market price, the papaya fruits should be undergone post-harvest processing such as cleaning, sorting or grading, packaging, storing in a cold chamber and good transportation. By improving the post-harvest facilities, farmers could make a good return on their products. At this point, some post-harvest processing industries should be built through a public-private partnership (PPP) basis near the papaya growing areas. This will not only ensure high economic gain for the producers but also warrant food safety as a whole for the nation.



As part of post-harvest processing, canning of papaya (jam, jelly) and canned papaya beverages could restore ripe papaya fruits and prevent them from spoilage. The study on the marketing system of the papaya industry in Bangladesh is lacking. In order to ensure a profitable papaya market, much research work is needed in supply chain and value chain analysis. The private and government research organization should come forward on these studies.



To sum up, what we learn from the post-Covid impact is boosting our immunity as the most preventive way to fight against natural foes. Natural foods having high nutritional contents, vitamins, proteins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants are to be the top lists in our daily diets. Papaya is one of the best choices on this list.

Dr Md AbdullahilBaki Bhuiyan, Associate Professor, Department

of Plant Pathology,

BSMRAU, Gazipur









