

Bond with a heavy dose of Bollywood pathos!



Sorry to say, the latest 007 flick falls in this section. I have already forgotten what I saw, apart from the last bit where Bond is finally killed. Well, can't say the eyes did not get moist because from teenage days to now, Bond has always been the ultimate hero who was saved at the last minute, thanks to some wonder gadget.



However, in No Time to Die, the main desire of the production team was to ensure 007 did not have any means to come out alive. Well, at least for now we feel he is blown to smithereens by the missile. But is this film really a Bond movie? I mean, one comes out of a 007 adventure feeling light hearted and jovial, from this you come out with a headache. It's too long, almost plodding. Forty minutes shorter would have made it into a taut film.



What's it about: It's about some complex biological agent which can be structured to attack certain humans based on their DNA data inserted into a system beforehand. Simply put: if it's engineered to kill five persons in a room whose DNA data has been fed to the virus then only the five will perish while others will leave unscathed.



Anyway, to cut an unnecessarily convoluted story short, the virus is stolen and a psychopath plans to kill people around the world because he feels that only those who fulfil certain qualities should live. Come on, this has been done to death. Try coming up with something original for a change!



Anyway, lovelorn Bond is retired and lives in an island but is brought out of retirement because his CIA buddy needs help. In between, there is Bond's nemesis Blofeld living in a prison but is able to arrange a gathering of all SPECTRE agents in Cuba. Yes, sun, sand, cigars and insane plans. Cuba? Why? Because the country still defies the west and therefore, can be used as a bastion for crime organisations. I need a full bottle of Vodka to digest that!



In comes Bond wearing his tuxedo with a woman agent by his side and after a mayhem leaves the island with a scientist who derives immense pleasure from the killing ability of his devices. Look mom, my machine kills so many! Many bizarre twists plus banal conversations later, everyone converges in a Japanese Island which was used for submarines during WW2.



The island is being used to mass produce a biological agent and the whole place has to be destroyed. Boom goes the island with Bond in it while talking to his love over the phone and expressing adorationfor his child. Unfortunately, we did not have a sad parting song afterwards. With a few item numbers this could have been the perfect Bollywood Bond.



What's wrong with it: Well, almost everything from fifty minutes is wrong with this film. For starters, we forget it's a 007 film. Craig looks puffed up with steroids and the suits he wears are too tight. Claustrophobic! The only thing to remember is the car chase with the vintage Aston Martin DB 5. Other actions scenes are pedestrian. All the mayhem for nothing. The mask worn by the antagonist is eerie thoughhe should have kept in on till the end.



Some dialogues have been added to painfully prolong the length. In the end, James Bond decides to sacrifice his life. We are given the impression that he has died. The department remembers him over a round of whisky and then the mother tells the daughter that she will tell her the story of a man called James Bond. So, is this the end of 007?



Actually, Craig's films deviated so much from the original formula that they lost much of the fun factor in them. One cannot mix Aston Martin, Beluga Caviar, eye dropping gadgets, exotic locations and stunning women with dark emotions and inner vulnerabilities. Bond is for a boisterous evening out, which will end with applause and a round of drinks. Instead, we come out feeling dizzy, downcast and perplexed.



I am sure, in the future some vaguely plausible reason will be concocted to show that 007 did not perish in the island. Maybe a secret Japanese midget sub, hidden somewhere, rescued him. Without being too harsh on Craig, I feel he destroyed the 'feel good' factor about Bond, turning him into a sombre machine. So, should we look forward to a new 007?



Without sounding sexist, a female Bond will never work simply because this franchise has developed over five decades on male machismo, bravado and charisma. It's the ultimate fantasy guide for men and so, it has to be guy, maybe an Asian or an African person who grew up in Britain. After all, Her Majesty's Secret Service also has the duty to present a pluralist face.

Pradosh Mitra is a social

observer and a film buff









