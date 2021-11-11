Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Bond with a heavy dose of Bollywood pathos!

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Pradosh Mitra

Bond with a heavy dose of Bollywood pathos!

Bond with a heavy dose of Bollywood pathos!

As I sat watching No Time to Die, the latest Bond movie, half way through the thought came, this should have been named: Please die now & end the misery! There are Bond films which work as sheer escapism from the drudgery of everyday life and one can watch it over and over again. Then of course, there are Bond films which you never want to watch again. I mean, films falling in this category should be termed: Quantum of tedium!

Sorry to say, the latest 007 flick falls in this section. I have already forgotten what I saw, apart from the last bit where Bond is finally killed.  Well, can't say the eyes did not get moist because from teenage days to now, Bond has always been the ultimate hero who was saved at the last minute, thanks to some wonder gadget.

However, in No Time to Die, the main desire of the production team was to ensure 007 did not have any means to come out alive. Well, at least for now we feel he is blown to smithereens by the missile. But is this film really a Bond movie? I mean, one comes out of a 007 adventure feeling light hearted and jovial, from this you come out with a headache. It's too long, almost plodding. Forty minutes shorter would have made it into a taut film.

What's it about: It's about some complex biological agent which can be structured to attack certain humans based on their DNA data inserted into a system beforehand. Simply put: if it's engineered to kill five persons in a room whose DNA data has been fed to the virus then only the five will perish while others will leave unscathed.

Anyway, to cut an unnecessarily convoluted story short, the virus is stolen and a psychopath plans to kill people around the world because he feels that only those who fulfil certain qualities should live. Come on, this has been done to death. Try coming up with something original for a change!

Anyway, lovelorn Bond is retired and lives in an island but is brought out of retirement because his CIA buddy needs help. In between, there is Bond's nemesis Blofeld living in a prison but is able to arrange a gathering of all SPECTRE agents in Cuba. Yes, sun, sand, cigars and insane plans. Cuba? Why? Because the country still defies the west and therefore, can be used as a bastion for crime organisations. I need a full bottle of Vodka to digest that!

In comes Bond wearing his tuxedo with a woman agent by his side and after a mayhem leaves the island with a scientist who derives immense pleasure from the killing ability of his devices. Look mom, my machine kills so many! Many bizarre twists plus banal conversations later, everyone converges in a Japanese Island which was used for submarines during WW2.

The island is being used to mass produce a biological agent and the whole place has to be destroyed. Boom goes the island with Bond in it while talking to his love over the phone and expressing adorationfor his child. Unfortunately, we did not have a sad parting song afterwards. With a few item numbers this could have been the perfect Bollywood Bond.

What's wrong with it: Well, almost everything from fifty minutes is wrong with this film. For starters, we forget it's a 007 film. Craig looks puffed up with steroids and the suits he wears are too tight. Claustrophobic! The only thing to remember is the car chase with the vintage Aston Martin DB 5. Other actions scenes are pedestrian. All the mayhem for nothing. The mask worn by the antagonist is eerie thoughhe should have kept in on till the end.

Some dialogues have been added to painfully prolong the length. In the end, James Bond decides to sacrifice his life. We are given the impression that he has died. The department remembers him over a round of whisky and then the mother tells the daughter that she will tell her the story of a man called James Bond.  So, is this the end of 007?

Actually, Craig's films deviated so much from the original formula that they lost much of the fun factor in them. One cannot mix Aston Martin, Beluga Caviar, eye dropping gadgets, exotic locations and stunning women with dark emotions and inner vulnerabilities. Bond is for a boisterous evening out, which will end with applause and a round of drinks. Instead, we come out feeling dizzy, downcast and perplexed.

I am sure, in the future some vaguely plausible reason will be concocted to show that 007 did not perish in the island. Maybe a secret Japanese midget sub, hidden somewhere, rescued him. Without being too harsh on Craig, I feel he destroyed the 'feel good' factor about Bond, turning him into a sombre machine. So, should we look forward to a new 007?

Without sounding sexist, a female Bond will never work simply because this franchise has developed over five decades on male machismo, bravado and charisma. It's the ultimate fantasy guide for men and so, it has to be guy, maybe an Asian or an African person who grew up in Britain.  After all, Her Majesty's Secret Service also has the duty to present a pluralist face.
Pradosh Mitra is a social
 observer and a film buff


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Edible oil price rises despite global price decline
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
Bond with a heavy dose of Bollywood pathos!
Bangladesh thriving through mega projects
Good news, bad news and restoring confidence of ordinary people
Raise awareness about the use of antibiotics
Fuel price will hit ordinary people hard


Latest News
US, China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway
Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations
US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January
Most Read News
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque leads a colourful procession
Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace
Malala marries at home in Britain
Death anniv
ENRICH project reaches over 4 lakh people in Thakurgaon
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Celebrating International Accounting Day- 2021
Stickers to be put on CNG-run buses: BRTA
IU 'D' unit admission test results out
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft