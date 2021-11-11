Bangladesh thriving through mega projects

Bangladesh has written its name in the list of middle-income countries. Development partners have also been informed about the capacity of its internal resources by implementing large projects like the Padma Bridge with their own funds. Besides, construction work of Metro Rail, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Bay Terminal, Ruppur Nuclear Power Station, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Bus Rapid Transit, and Third Terminal of the airport is also going ahead in the Corona epidemic.



The workers and engineers are working day and night in compliance with the hygiene rules. Bangladesh is going to rise to a unique height in terms of foreign lending with loans from the reserves. Through this Bangladesh is going to write the name in the list of lenders. The central bank has made almost all preparations to lend 200 million to Sri Lanka. Again, a portion of the reserve will be spent on infrastructure construction.



At one time Bangladesh only borrowed from foreign companies or countries. That day has changed. The capacity of Bangladesh has increased. Bangladesh is now emulating many, especially in terms of economic potential. '



Meanwhile, Bangladesh's economy is showing its potential where many countries of the developed world are affected by the Corona epidemic. After managing the first wave, it is now handling the second and third waves. Government officials and experts say that if these mega projects can be implemented, Bangladesh's status in the world court will increase a lot. It will bring radical change in the communication and infrastructure sector.



It is learned that after the overwhelming victory in the ninth parliamentary elections and the formation of the government in early 2009, massive development activities started all over the country. As the government remained unchanged in the second term, the development activities gained more momentum. Development activities started in important sectors including roads, infrastructure, power and energy of the whole country including Dhaka.



Unprecedented success in the power and energy sector comes after overcoming long-standing obstacles. Following this, the Awami League formed the government after winning the 11th national election for the third time in a row. Earlier, at the beginning of the second term, the government started work of about a dozen large projects on priority basis in the related sectors including communication, power and energy, with the aim of creating employment and achieving rapid economic growth. Going forward quite fast.



Significant progress has been made in the work of Metrorail Line-6 has been 67.63 percent. The progress of the Padma Bridge project has been more than 93 percent. It is hoped that the Padma Bridge will be opened to traffic within the stipulated time. The construction of Bangladesh's first tunnel under the Karnaphuli River has not stopped even during the second wave of the Corona epidemic.



The construction work of Karnafuli Tunnel is going on despite various obstacles including labor crisis and disruption in the supply of construction materials during the Corona epidemic. Although the pace of work is a bit slower than usual, the project participants are optimistic about making it suitable for traffic within the stipulated time. In the meantime, the overall work progress of the mega project has been 70 percent.



According to Bangladeshi media outlets, work is not progressing as usual in the second wave of the corona.Necessary construction materials are not arriving on time due to corona. All in all, the pace of work has slowed down a bit. However, efforts are being made to complete the project quickly.



The overall progress of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is about 35 percent till September. The Planning Commission of Bangladesh has approved the extension of the project till June, 2022. Besides, overall assistance is being provided to the Roads and Highways Department for revising the DPP of the project, according to the bridge department. Construction of Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway project has also been delayed.



Bangladesh is a role model for many countries in the world in terms of economic development and poverty alleviation. As a result, if these mega projects are completed, the image of the country will be much brighter to the outside world; many Bangladeshi Economiststhinkthat this will take Bangladesh to a seat of unique dignity.



Meanwhile, after a long wait, the proposed Bangabandhu Railway Bridge is finally seeing the light of day. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to lay the foundation stone of this project. If the project is implemented, the pressure on the Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna River will be reduced. The risk of Bangabandhu Bridge will also be reduced.



At the same time, transportation of goods from North Bengal will be easier. Cost of transporting goods will be reduced bringing positive changes in the economic situation and social life of the region.



The average progress of the nine projects till December is 56.31 percent. When implemented, it will add about two percent growth to the country's economy.



Therefore, the Ministry of Finance has also termed the projects as Transformational projects. By 2025, Bangladesh will reach its dream through the implementation of these projects.



Apart from this, construction of single line dual gauge track from Cox's Bazar via Dohazari-Ramu and Ghundhum near Ramu-Myanmar, LNG terminal, Payra deep seaport and Matarbari power project.Communication development and economy will be integrated. It will make the movement of products and people much easier. Will ensure sustainable power generation. This will result in massive investment and increase in employment.



And all the mega projects together will add about two percent growth to the country's GDP. Because of this, the goal of the Eighth Five-Year Plan - to achieve 7.50 percent GDP growth by 2025 - will be easy to meet.



These mega projects are helping Bangladesh revive and transform its economy in South Asia, Bangladesh is going to be a South Asian economic miracle. Bangladesh has proved already that it is a rising economic super star. Many countries in the world can take lesson from Bangladesh. Every country can follow the economic model and utilize the approach to revive its economy averting the all-stagnant economic situation for ensuring sustainable economic growth.

The writer is a freelance contributor









