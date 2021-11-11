

Good news, bad news and restoring confidence of ordinary people



The largest event in the world at the moment is the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The conference started on November 1 in Glasgow, Scotland, UK and will end on November 12. The first conference of the UN-initiated COP-1 was held around 27 years ago in 1995. In these 27 years, the climate of the Earth has taken a definite shape.



And there are strong arguments, proofs and claims that developed countries are responsible for this. This is the 26th conference. Heads of state and government from all over the world, big and small, rich and poor, have gathered here. Giant industrialists, businessmen, bureaucrats, climate experts, environmentalists, environment activists and journalists are also participating in the conference. The participation of ordinary people and the young community is also significant.



This conference is very significant in the context of the Corona pandemic which started at the end of 2019 and is still going on. It is realized by everyone from the onset of a pandemic like a coronavirus that our beloved planet the earth is in danger. As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "We are digging our graves and using nature as a toilet". Therefore, refraining from using nature as a toilet and keeping this planet alive and liveable for future generations has become an absolute obligation for everyone. The young generation is raising their demands towards world leaders in this conference in a very loud voice.



Thus, in-depth discussions, dialogues, debates, consultations, negotiations, planning, compensation and financing are taking place. Bangladesh's participation in this conference is very active and our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is one of the five world leaders who are playing an important role in this conference on climate issues. A report by the BBC says the Climate Vulnerable Forum has been set up in the countries most at risk from climate change. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is the voice of this forum. He is the voice of the afflicted people. This is very good news for us.



According to the latest Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the country's per capita income is now 2,554 US dollars. The per capita income for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was 2,227 US dollars. This is also good news.



Over the last few days, the prices of essential commodities have gone up, putting the poorest, the lowest middle class, the lower middle class, the middle class and the middle class under a lot of pressure. They are struggling to keep up with their income and expenditure. There is no official initiative to control the market yet. It is said that the increase in the price of food products in the world market has also affected our country. However, the general public does not have much confidence in this information. This is bad news. Therefore, it has become essential for the government to take effective steps in this regard to restore the confidence of the ordinary people.



The price of diesel and kerosene has been increased by BDT 15 per litre from midnight last Wednesday (November 3) in Bangladesh due to the increase in the price of fuel in the world market. The price of LPG has also gone up. The ordinary people suffered a lot for this. Passengers travelling to different parts of the country are in trouble. Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has already held talks with the concerned stakeholders. The travelling fare has been increased for all types of transport.



The Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has raised the price of diesel and kerosene to coordinate with the world market, reduce losses and prevent smuggling. However, ordinary people do not get confidence in it. Because, their daily life is going to an unbearable level. Experts also say that this will increase the cost of living of ordinary people. Agricultural production will be affected. This is also bad news. Therefore, it will be difficult to maintain the confidence of the ordinary people unless effective measures are taken by the government.



In the last six months, another 79 lakh people have become poor. Adding this new number of poor, the total number of poor in the country stands at 32.4 million. This number of the poor has increased since the restrictions of movement to prevent coronavirus were imposed in April this year. The data came from a joint survey by the BIGD and PPRC. However, these figures have never been officially accepted. It will be acceptable only if the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics gives research results in this regard. However, in general observation, we see an increase in the number of poor people in the country. This is also bad news.



According to the 'Global Hunger Index (GHI) -2021' report, the number of hungry people in the world has increased by 118 million in 2020 as compared to 2019; the growth rate is about 18 per cent. Although no official data has been released in Bangladesh, the research results of several private research institutions show that there has been a rise in poverty in the country due to the Corona situation. This rate stands at 35 to 42 per cent. Undoubtedly this is bad news. However, the rise in prices of essential commodities and fuel will increase the number of hungry people. In this context, the government should take effective steps to restore the confidence of the ordinary people. Otherwise, all efforts of development achievement might be failed.

Dr Matiur Rahman, Research Consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC)









Let's start with a few notable recent events. Some of which are good news and most of which are worrying bad news. The Coronavirus pandemic, which has been going on for almost two years, has come down in our country. Daily infection and death rates have decreased significantly. At least the official statistics say so. The virus is now largely under control worldwide. However, infection and death rates have risen in the United States, Russia and Europe. Experts say that by 2022, the situation in the world will return to normal if the countries can ensure rapid vaccination to all. This is good news.The largest event in the world at the moment is the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The conference started on November 1 in Glasgow, Scotland, UK and will end on November 12. The first conference of the UN-initiated COP-1 was held around 27 years ago in 1995. In these 27 years, the climate of the Earth has taken a definite shape.And there are strong arguments, proofs and claims that developed countries are responsible for this. This is the 26th conference. Heads of state and government from all over the world, big and small, rich and poor, have gathered here. Giant industrialists, businessmen, bureaucrats, climate experts, environmentalists, environment activists and journalists are also participating in the conference. The participation of ordinary people and the young community is also significant.This conference is very significant in the context of the Corona pandemic which started at the end of 2019 and is still going on. It is realized by everyone from the onset of a pandemic like a coronavirus that our beloved planet the earth is in danger. As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "We are digging our graves and using nature as a toilet". Therefore, refraining from using nature as a toilet and keeping this planet alive and liveable for future generations has become an absolute obligation for everyone. The young generation is raising their demands towards world leaders in this conference in a very loud voice.Thus, in-depth discussions, dialogues, debates, consultations, negotiations, planning, compensation and financing are taking place. Bangladesh's participation in this conference is very active and our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is one of the five world leaders who are playing an important role in this conference on climate issues. A report by the BBC says the Climate Vulnerable Forum has been set up in the countries most at risk from climate change. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is the voice of this forum. He is the voice of the afflicted people. This is very good news for us.According to the latest Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the country's per capita income is now 2,554 US dollars. The per capita income for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was 2,227 US dollars. This is also good news.Over the last few days, the prices of essential commodities have gone up, putting the poorest, the lowest middle class, the lower middle class, the middle class and the middle class under a lot of pressure. They are struggling to keep up with their income and expenditure. There is no official initiative to control the market yet. It is said that the increase in the price of food products in the world market has also affected our country. However, the general public does not have much confidence in this information. This is bad news. Therefore, it has become essential for the government to take effective steps in this regard to restore the confidence of the ordinary people.The price of diesel and kerosene has been increased by BDT 15 per litre from midnight last Wednesday (November 3) in Bangladesh due to the increase in the price of fuel in the world market. The price of LPG has also gone up. The ordinary people suffered a lot for this. Passengers travelling to different parts of the country are in trouble. Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has already held talks with the concerned stakeholders. The travelling fare has been increased for all types of transport.The Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has raised the price of diesel and kerosene to coordinate with the world market, reduce losses and prevent smuggling. However, ordinary people do not get confidence in it. Because, their daily life is going to an unbearable level. Experts also say that this will increase the cost of living of ordinary people. Agricultural production will be affected. This is also bad news. Therefore, it will be difficult to maintain the confidence of the ordinary people unless effective measures are taken by the government.In the last six months, another 79 lakh people have become poor. Adding this new number of poor, the total number of poor in the country stands at 32.4 million. This number of the poor has increased since the restrictions of movement to prevent coronavirus were imposed in April this year. The data came from a joint survey by the BIGD and PPRC. However, these figures have never been officially accepted. It will be acceptable only if the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics gives research results in this regard. However, in general observation, we see an increase in the number of poor people in the country. This is also bad news.According to the 'Global Hunger Index (GHI) -2021' report, the number of hungry people in the world has increased by 118 million in 2020 as compared to 2019; the growth rate is about 18 per cent. Although no official data has been released in Bangladesh, the research results of several private research institutions show that there has been a rise in poverty in the country due to the Corona situation. This rate stands at 35 to 42 per cent. Undoubtedly this is bad news. However, the rise in prices of essential commodities and fuel will increase the number of hungry people. In this context, the government should take effective steps to restore the confidence of the ordinary people. Otherwise, all efforts of development achievement might be failed.Dr Matiur Rahman, Research Consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC)