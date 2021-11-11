Video
Home Countryside

Principal Abdul Matin gets South Asia Golden Peace Award

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Nov 10: Mohammad Abdul Matin Hawlader, acting principal of Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute in Kaptai Upazila of the district, received South Asia Golden Peace Award-2021 for his outstanding contribution to education        sector.
The prizes including a trophy and a certificate have reached the institute on Monday via courier service.
The certificate was signed by Chairman of South Asia Social Cultural Forum Shah Alam Chunu and Secretary General MH Arman Chowdhury.
Abdul Matin said this award is absolutely not only for him but for the institute.
He sought cooperation from the all to move Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute forward.



