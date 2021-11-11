

Principal Abdul Matin gets South Asia Golden Peace Award

The prizes including a trophy and a certificate have reached the institute on Monday via courier service.

The certificate was signed by Chairman of South Asia Social Cultural Forum Shah Alam Chunu and Secretary General MH Arman Chowdhury.

Abdul Matin said this award is absolutely not only for him but for the institute.

He sought cooperation from the all to move Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute forward. KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Nov 10: Mohammad Abdul Matin Hawlader, acting principal of Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute in Kaptai Upazila of the district, received South Asia Golden Peace Award-2021 for his outstanding contribution to education sector.The prizes including a trophy and a certificate have reached the institute on Monday via courier service.The certificate was signed by Chairman of South Asia Social Cultural Forum Shah Alam Chunu and Secretary General MH Arman Chowdhury.Abdul Matin said this award is absolutely not only for him but for the institute.He sought cooperation from the all to move Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute forward.