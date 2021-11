Bangladesh Chhatra Union placing a wreath on the Central Shaheed Minar





Bangladesh Chhatra Union placing a wreath on the Central Shaheed Minar in Pirojpur Town on Wednesday to mark the Shaheed Noor Hossain Day. Noor Hossain sacrificed his life in protest against the autocratic rule of Hussain Muhammad Ershad on November 10 in 1987. photo: observer