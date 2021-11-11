Video
Home Countryside

Four found dead in four dists

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Khulna, Natore, Laxmipur and Barishal, in four days.
PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: After three days of abduction, a college student was found dead near the Agarghata Bazar area in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Aminur, 19, son of Surman Gazi of Shamnagar Village. He was a student of Kapilmuni College.
Investigation officer Sub-Inspector (SI) of Paikgachha Police Station (PS) Md Takbir Hussain said passersby spotted the body of Aminur in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Earlier, the deceased's father lodged a police complaint on Tuesday. Police arrested a person, named Faisal, in this connection. He recorded his statement before Judge Md Moniruzzaman at the Judicial Magistrate's Court later that day.
Earlier on Sunday, Faisal called Aminur on his mobile phone. The duo subsequently met on the bank of the Kopotakkho River near Aranghata Bazar in Paikgachha Upazila.
Aminur was given juice spiked with sleeping pills. When Aminur lost consciousness, Faisal allegedly stabbed him mercilessly and killed him.
After the murder, Faisal had demanded a ransom of Tk 10 lakh from Aminur's father. Aminur's father Churman Gazi left a portion of the ransom money at a certain place and monitored it from a distance. Faisal was later arrested with the money, the SI added.
According to Faisal's statement, he had kidnapped Aminur and demanded ransom from his father for buying a motorcycle.
NATORE: Police recovered the body of a person from the Ban-ganga River in Singra Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Tishikhali Majar area in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singra PS Noor-e-Alam Siddiqi confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A man, who went missing in a trawler capsize in the Meghna River in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, was found dead on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Nuruzzaman, a resident of Jajira area under Char Falkon Union in the upazila.
Kamalganj PS OC Mohammad Mosleh Uddin said a fishing trawler was capsized in the Meghna River in Matabbarhat area under Saheberhat Union on Saturday night.
Nuruzzaman and his son Nuruddin went missing in the river at that time.
Later, locals spotted the body of Nuruzzaman floating in the river in Matirhat area on Tuesday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at noon.
The deceased's son Nuruddin still has been missing in the river.
The search drive is going on to find him, the OC added.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a woman from the Jayanti River in Muladi Upazila of the district on Sunday night after four days of her missing.
The deceased was identified as Popy Akhter, 25, wife of Abul Bashar. She was the daughter of Fazlu Sarder of Ramarchar Khudrakathi Village in Babuganj Upazila of the district. Her husband Abul Bashar is the son of Md Ansar of Bhola District.
Police sources said Abul Bashar had often been locked into altercations with his wife for long.
However, Popy Akhter along with her four-year-old son Tuhin went missing four days back. Later, locals spotted her body floating in the Jayanti River in Natirchar area on Sunday night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body. The deceased's brother Chunnu Sarder lodged a murder case with Muladi PS on Monday accusing Abul Bashar and five unidentified people.
Following this, police arrested Abul Bashar.
Police suspect that Popy Akhter might have been killed and later, her body was dumped into the river.
The deceased's son Tuhin might have also been killed.


