Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:00 AM
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Three more people die, 29 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 10: Three more people died of and 29 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in three days.
Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said both the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, one was from Natore and another from Pabna districts.
Some 40 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 16 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,062 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning. He said a total of 1,676 people have died of the virus in the division.
Among the total infected, 95,452 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 178 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.
Earlier, one more person died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning. He said the deceased, a resident of Natore District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Some 42 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 13 more people have tested positive for the virus in seven districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,046 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said a total of 1,676 people have died of the virus in the division.


