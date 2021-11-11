Thrust on developing reading habit to build enlightened society

GAIBANDHA, Nov 10: Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district Abdul Matin at a function here said books play an important role as teacher, guide, and friend in our life, and, without books, life is impossible.

"Books are the manual of life. Books share our pain; books guide us to lead the future with confidence.Reading books makes our life fresh and active each day," he said

The DC also underscored the need for developing habit of reading books for building an enlightened society.

Abdul Matin made the comments while addressing a function on month long reading book programme organized by Badiakhali Nazrul Charcha Kendra (BNCK) in Badiakhali area under Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday as chief guest. Principal of Gaibandha Government College Professor Khalolur Rahman spoke at the function as special guest.

The programme has been arranged to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 100-year completion of Nazrul's rebel poem.

Presided over by Colonel (Retd.) Freedom Fighter Moynul Gaque, the function was also addressed, among others, by Executive Director of the BNCK Professor Ferdous Jahan Siddiqa, freelance writer AKM EnayetKabir and Adviser of the organization former additional police super Shariful Haque Siddique.

The speakers, in their speech, said, through reading books, the people can learn history and culture, know about themselves and other nations in the world.







