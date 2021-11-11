Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thrust on developing reading habit to build enlightened society

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Nov 10: Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district Abdul Matin at a function here said books play an important role as teacher, guide, and friend in our life, and, without books, life is impossible.
"Books are the manual of life. Books share our pain; books guide us to lead the future with confidence.Reading books makes our life fresh and active each day," he said
The DC also underscored the need for developing habit of reading books for building an enlightened society.
Abdul Matin made the comments while addressing a function on month long reading book programme organized by Badiakhali Nazrul Charcha Kendra (BNCK) in Badiakhali area under Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday as chief guest. Principal of Gaibandha Government College Professor Khalolur Rahman spoke at the function as special guest.
The programme has been arranged to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 100-year completion of Nazrul's rebel poem.
Presided over by Colonel (Retd.) Freedom Fighter Moynul Gaque, the function was also addressed, among others, by Executive Director of the BNCK Professor Ferdous Jahan Siddiqa, freelance writer AKM EnayetKabir and Adviser of the organization former additional police super Shariful Haque Siddique.  
The speakers, in their speech, said, through reading books, the people can learn history and culture, know about themselves and other nations in the world.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Principal Abdul Matin gets South Asia Golden Peace Award
Bangladesh Chhatra Union placing a wreath on the Central Shaheed Minar
Four found dead in four dists
Covid-19: Three more people die, 29 more infected in Rajshahi
Thrust on developing reading habit to build enlightened society
Rupganj people suffer for  dredger pipes on roads
Three nabbed with drugs in two districts
Four get life term in murder cases in 2 dists


Latest News
US, China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway
Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations
US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January
Most Read News
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque leads a colourful procession
Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace
Malala marries at home in Britain
Death anniv
ENRICH project reaches over 4 lakh people in Thakurgaon
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Celebrating International Accounting Day- 2021
Stickers to be put on CNG-run buses: BRTA
IU 'D' unit admission test results out
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft