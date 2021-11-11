Rupganj people suffer for  dredger pipes on roads



Dredger pipes in front of Kanchan Chanditala Temple Gate at Rupganj halting public communication and vehicle movement.

Caused by rain and pipes, these roads have got damaged with holes here and there. Also dredged earths have been piled on the road. This practice of using local roads by dredger businessmen has been continuing for years. Now locals have been angry because of administrative inaction in this regard.

A visit to Rupganj Upazila found over 150 dredger machines on different roads. In Bholab-Daudpur-Rupganj-Kayetpara-Murahpara-Kanchan unions and Poursabhas, roads have been cut for setting dredge pipes. These dredgers belong to different housing companies.

There are earth piles of 3/4 foot high or 5/7 foot high in many places of these roads. About 10/12 pipes have been set up in some areas. Dredger pipes have also been installed on Gazipur-Madanpur bypass and Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

Microbus, private car, rickshaw and battery-run auto moving is halted. Accidents are taking place on the bypass and the highway frequently. Soil sliding is also occurring due to plying of heavy vehicles.

These pipelines have been installed under shelter of some local influentials. Across each kilometre of road stretch, 5/6 pipes have been set up in areas under Bholab Union of Gabtala-Bholab-Atlapur Bazar-Paiska-Taroil, in Birab-Kendua-Mayarbari-Kanchanbazar-Kaladi-Trishkahania-Hatabo areas under Kanchan Pourasabha, in Purbagram-Bhawaliapara-Makina Bazar areas under Kayetpara Union, in Jangir-Kheyaghat-Mashuri-Voktabari-Pitalgaj-Shimulia areas under Rupganj Union, and in Deboi-Beldi-Duara-Khoishair areas undewr Daudpur Union.

Due to dredger pipes, rural developments including physical infrastructures. are hampered,

Sree Ranjan Chakrabartri in Kanchan Poura area said, setting up dredger pipe, the entry path to temple and Kanchan Poura office has been blockade by raising earth piles. But none is daring to speak against them.

Requesting anonymity, one youth in Kanchan Poura area said, "I informed the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) about dredger pipes. The UNO gave my name, mobile number and other data to dredger businessmen. Later they became angry and started threatening me."

Prior to set up pipes, it requires depositing fee with upazila treasure and it is renewable yearly. But the renewal instruction has been flouted by the dredger businessmen. And in some areas, pipes have been installed by influential quarters after taking permission.

UNO Shah Nusrat said, after getting specific complaint, removing dredger pipes will be initiated.









