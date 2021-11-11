Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Rupganj people suffer for  dredger pipes on roads

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Our Correspondent

Dredger pipes in front of Kanchan Chanditala Temple Gate at Rupganj halting public communication and vehicle movement.

Dredger pipes in front of Kanchan Chanditala Temple Gate at Rupganj halting public communication and vehicle movement.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ, Nov 10:  Dredger pipes have been set up on each and every roads in Rupganj Upazila of the district, halting public communication and vehicle movement.
Caused by rain and pipes, these roads have got damaged with holes here and there. Also dredged earths have been piled on the road. This practice of using local roads by dredger businessmen has been continuing for years. Now locals have been angry because of administrative inaction in this regard.
A visit to Rupganj Upazila found over 150 dredger machines on different roads. In Bholab-Daudpur-Rupganj-Kayetpara-Murahpara-Kanchan unions and Poursabhas, roads have been cut for setting dredge pipes. These dredgers belong to different housing companies.
There are earth piles of 3/4 foot high or 5/7 foot high in many places of these roads. About 10/12 pipes have been set up in some areas.  Dredger pipes have also been installed on Gazipur-Madanpur  bypass and Dhaka-Sylhet highway.
Microbus, private car, rickshaw and battery-run auto moving is halted. Accidents are taking place on the bypass and the highway frequently. Soil sliding is also occurring due to plying of heavy vehicles.
These pipelines have been installed under shelter of some local influentials. Across each kilometre of road stretch, 5/6 pipes have been set up in areas under Bholab Union of Gabtala-Bholab-Atlapur Bazar-Paiska-Taroil, in Birab-Kendua-Mayarbari-Kanchanbazar-Kaladi-Trishkahania-Hatabo areas under Kanchan Pourasabha, in Purbagram-Bhawaliapara-Makina Bazar areas under Kayetpara Union, in Jangir-Kheyaghat-Mashuri-Voktabari-Pitalgaj-Shimulia areas under Rupganj Union, and in Deboi-Beldi-Duara-Khoishair areas undewr Daudpur Union.
Due to dredger pipes, rural developments including physical infrastructures. are hampered,
Sree Ranjan Chakrabartri in Kanchan Poura area said, setting up dredger pipe, the entry path to temple and Kanchan Poura office has been blockade by raising earth piles. But none is daring to speak against them.  
Requesting anonymity, one youth in Kanchan Poura area said, "I informed the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) about dredger pipes. The UNO gave my name, mobile number and other data to dredger businessmen.  Later they became angry and started threatening me."
Prior to set up pipes, it requires depositing fee with upazila treasure and it is renewable yearly. But the renewal instruction has been flouted by the dredger businessmen. And in some areas, pipes have been installed by influential quarters after taking permission.
UNO Shah Nusrat said, after getting specific complaint, removing dredger pipes will be initiated.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Principal Abdul Matin gets South Asia Golden Peace Award
Bangladesh Chhatra Union placing a wreath on the Central Shaheed Minar
Four found dead in four dists
Covid-19: Three more people die, 29 more infected in Rajshahi
Thrust on developing reading habit to build enlightened society
Rupganj people suffer for  dredger pipes on roads
Three nabbed with drugs in two districts
Four get life term in murder cases in 2 dists


Latest News
US, China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway
Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations
US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January
Most Read News
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque leads a colourful procession
Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace
Malala marries at home in Britain
Death anniv
ENRICH project reaches over 4 lakh people in Thakurgaon
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Celebrating International Accounting Day- 2021
Stickers to be put on CNG-run buses: BRTA
IU 'D' unit admission test results out
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft