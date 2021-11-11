Three nabbed with drugs in two districts

Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Kishoreganj, on Tuesday.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug peddler along with 105 bottles of phensedyl in Charghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Md Santu Pramanik, son of Md Chhamad Pramanik, a resident of Malipara Village in Puthia Upazila of the district.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Tatarbari area at around 8:30pm, and arrested Santu with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against Santu with Charghat Police Station (PS) in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two people along with 5 bottles of foreign liquor from Bajitpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Md Anwer Hossain, 26, son of Abu Salek, and Hossain Mia, 39, son of Alahi Vorosa, residents of Baligaon Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sararchar area and arrested the duo along with the foreign liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against them with Bajitpur PS in this connection, the official added.









