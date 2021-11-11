Four get life term in murder cases in 2 dists

Four people including two women in two days have been sentenced to life-term in jail in separate murder cases in two districts- Bagerhat and Joypurhat.

BAGERHAT: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man and his wife to life-term imprisonment for killing a young man in Rampal Upazila in 2016.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tapan Roy pronounced the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicts are Md Sirajul Islam Mia, 28, son of Bacchu Mia of Jagihada Village in Maheshpur Upazila of Jhenidah, and his wife Mst Sabina Begum, 24.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Sirajul Islam along with his wife lived in a rented house in Pargobindapur Village in the upazila in 2016.

However, Alamgir Hossain, 22, raped Sabina Begum forcefully there when she was alone at home.

Later, Sabina disclosed the matter to her husband.

Following this, the couple called Alamgir and strangled him on December 15, 2016.

The deceased's father Mosharaf Hossain lodged a murder case with Rampal Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Following this, Sub-Inspector Imarat Sheikh submitted the chargesheet to the court on March 24 in 2017 after investigation.

Later, the judge handed down the verdict on Tuesday noon after examining 11 witnesses.

However, Sabina Begum has been absconding while her husband was present at the court during the prosecution.

JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Monday has sentenced a woman and her lover to life-term in jail for killing her husband in Panchbibi Upazila in 2015.

Joypurhat District and Sessions Judge Nur Islam pronounced the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicts are Sony Khatun, wife of Polash Hossain, and her lover Md Rony.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Polash Hossain, son of Abu Bakkar of Khadail Nagar Village in Badalgachhi Upazila of Naogaon, along with his wife Sony Khatun lived in Pashchim Ramchandrapur Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district for work purpose.

However, the body of Polash Hossain was found at a pond in the area on March 11, 2015.

The deceased's father Abu Bakkar lodged a case with Panchbibi PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Sony Khatun for questioning, where she confessed of strangling her husband with the help of her lover Rony.

Police, later, arrested Rony, and sent the duo to jail.

After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court on August 31, 2015.

After examining the case records and 11 witnesses, the judge handed down the verdict on Monday noon.







