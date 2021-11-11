Video
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:00 AM
Home Countryside

Two traders fined under Consumer Rights Protection Act in two districts

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two days fined two traders including a female one under the Consumer Rights Protection Act in two districts- Rangamati and Natore.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A mobile court here on Monday fined the owner of a grocery shop Tk 3,000 for selling expired products in Kaptai Upazila.
Executive Magistrate Muntasir Jahan conducted the mobile court in Kolabagan area under Chandraghona Union under the upazila at noon and fined Emran Store the amount.  
NATORE: A mobile court arrested a female trader and fined her Tk 1 lakh on charge of producing adulterated molasses, preserving and marketing in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The arrestee was identified as Anwara Begum, wife of Babul Hossain of Moharkoya Village.
Farhad Hassain (Assistant Superintendent of Police-ASP) and Commander of the RAB- 5 (Natore Camp) confirmed the information.
On information, the RAB team conducted a drive in her factory and arrested her with 21,000 kg of impure molasses, 1,000 kg liquid molasses, 1,500 kg sugar, 20 kg Dalda and 30 kg  alum. He further said, the accused trader has been running this illegal business for a long time, violating government's rules.


