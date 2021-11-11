Rabi farming hampered for fish dyke



The photo shows a dyke set up on a govt water body at Gurudaspur, which hampers Rabi crop cultivation. photo: observer

According to field sources, one beel and five-kilometre (KM) areas of the marsh have been blocked by the dyke to catch fish. The dyke has been raised by local Chakradaha mosque committee. It has been made in water passing mouth of the beel. The water recession is being halted to hamper Rabi farming in the upazila. Local farmers are in concern.

Locals said, this marsh has met with Charkadaha Beel through Kantagari Beel via Cholnali in Naari Baari Uttar Para and Kandipara in the upazila.

Using water of the marsh farming takes place in Cholnali-Kandipara, Kantagari, Paatpara, Sonabaju and Chakla Beel. In the rainy season, water makes recession through it (marsh).

Raising bamboo dyke in the government marsh, the mosque committee has been selling Cholnali Beel through open call for a long time. The mosque committee said, the call money is being used in the mosque development, they added.

One local Dulal has taken Cholnali Beel and the marsh at the call money of Tk 2 lakh. He has raised bamboo dyke in the mouth of beel in Purbo Para.

At least, ten local farmers including Abul Mia, Mahbub and Mozaffar said, by applying influence, the Charkadaha Mosque Committee has been selling the beel through open call for a long time; Water recession is being halted as its mouth has been blocked by the dyke. They have turned frustrated about their Rabi cultivation, they further said, adding, as the mosque committee included brother of a high official, none can protest publicly.

General Secretary of Chrakadaha Mosque Committee Md Anisur Rahman said, this committee has been selling the beel in the name of call for a long time. Besides, a difficulty can be created if villagers go for fishing together. That is why the mosque committee has socially sold the beel through open call, he added.

Union Member M A Munsur Rahman Mintu said, though Cholnali Beel and the government marsh are located in Cholnali Mouja, the Charkadaha Mosque Committee has illegally called for fishing by raising the dyke. In this connection, farmers of Cholnali Village have made a complaint to Dharabaria Union Chairman, he said, adding, "But he did not take any measure in this regard."

Dharabarisha Union Chairman Md Abdul Matin said, he had got complaint, but the matter has been complicated for it is a mosque-based issue. Despite this, measure will be taken after inquiry, he added.

Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Md Abu Rasel said, none has right to call any beel or government marsh. The matter will be inquired, and measures will be taken rapidly.









