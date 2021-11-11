Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Woman killed, UP member candidate shot in two dists

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Our Correspondents

A housewife was murdered and a member candidate for the upcoming union parishad (UP) election has been shot to injure in separate incidents in two districts- Bagerhat and Cox's Bazar, on Monday.  
BAGERHAT: A housewife was stabbed to death by her husband over family feud in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Arifa Begum, 18, was the wife of Mohammad Helal Sardar, 25, a resident of Senhati area in Dighalia Upazila of Khulna.
Police and local sources said Arifa got married to Helal five years back after developing an affair. They had been at loggerheads frequently since the marriage.
As a sequel to it, Helal chopped her to death at a rented house of the deceased's mother in Shayambagat area at around 9pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the accused went hiding soon after the incident.
COX'S BAZAR: A UP member candidate was shot in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Bullet-injured Rezaur Rahman was a member candidate for Ward No. 3 of Pmkhali UP in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Rezaur was discussing the election with 10 to 12 people outside a tea stall at Bottoli Station in the Totok Khali area of Pmkhali Union at around 9:30pm. At that time, the assailants arrived on the scene riding a motorcycle and left after opening fire at him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Principal Abdul Matin gets South Asia Golden Peace Award
Bangladesh Chhatra Union placing a wreath on the Central Shaheed Minar
Four found dead in four dists
Covid-19: Three more people die, 29 more infected in Rajshahi
Thrust on developing reading habit to build enlightened society
Rupganj people suffer for  dredger pipes on roads
Three nabbed with drugs in two districts
Four get life term in murder cases in 2 dists


Latest News
US, China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway
Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations
US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January
Most Read News
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque leads a colourful procession
Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace
Malala marries at home in Britain
Death anniv
ENRICH project reaches over 4 lakh people in Thakurgaon
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Celebrating International Accounting Day- 2021
Stickers to be put on CNG-run buses: BRTA
IU 'D' unit admission test results out
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft