Woman killed, UP member candidate shot in two dists

A housewife was murdered and a member candidate for the upcoming union parishad (UP) election has been shot to injure in separate incidents in two districts- Bagerhat and Cox's Bazar, on Monday.

BAGERHAT: A housewife was stabbed to death by her husband over family feud in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Arifa Begum, 18, was the wife of Mohammad Helal Sardar, 25, a resident of Senhati area in Dighalia Upazila of Khulna.

Police and local sources said Arifa got married to Helal five years back after developing an affair. They had been at loggerheads frequently since the marriage.

As a sequel to it, Helal chopped her to death at a rented house of the deceased's mother in Shayambagat area at around 9pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the accused went hiding soon after the incident.

COX'S BAZAR: A UP member candidate was shot in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Bullet-injured Rezaur Rahman was a member candidate for Ward No. 3 of Pmkhali UP in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rezaur was discussing the election with 10 to 12 people outside a tea stall at Bottoli Station in the Totok Khali area of Pmkhali Union at around 9:30pm. At that time, the assailants arrived on the scene riding a motorcycle and left after opening fire at him.







