Terror trio hurting Afghanistan

KABUL, Nov 10: The Taliban are desperate to prove to the international community that they are not the Taliban of the old but they are finding it difficult to get rid of the taint of association with terrorist groups like al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

Moreover, another terrorist group, the ISIS and its Afghan affiliate, ISIS-Khorasan, is snapping at the Taliban's heels and the latter are saddled with the negative public relations debris.

Nearly 10 weeks after coming to power, the Taliban find themselves in a fix; they cannot sever their ties with al-Qaeda, they are involved in an internecine war with ISIS-K, and both these factors are hampering progress on three key fronts.

One, the Taliban need international recognition of their interim government. Once that happens, they can approach the United Nations and allied organisations for help in terms of food, medical supplies, and importantly, development loans. Armed with the recognition they can ask for the de-freeze of cash reserves in their central bank. As of now, they do not have an official, legal source of income other than the illegal taxes they collect from the people or the income from the drug trade. They formally deny having access to bad money.

Two, recognition will enable most of the ministers in the government to travel around the world seeking cooperation. As of date they are subject to the UN's Taliban Sanction Committee. Under the UN Security Council resolution number 1267 adopted a month after 9/11, the Taliban leadership was subject to various sanctions, assets freeze and arms embargo.

In 2019, however, when the Taliban began to negotiate with the US over the latter's troops withdrawal issue and a peaceful end to the war in Afghanistan, Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office in Doha, Qatar, and 14 members of the Taliban negotiating team were granted a travel exemption by the UN. They include Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai, Shahabuddin Delawar, Mullah Abdul Manan Omari, the brother of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Anas Haqqani, the brother of Haqqani Network leader Sirajuddin Haqqani. The exemption allowed some of them to visit Russia, China and Central Asian countries before August.

Three, some of them are senior ministers. They cannot, however, travel abroad because of the designated terrorist tag. The Taliban is eager to get it removed as early as possible. The reason they cannot move freely with the tag intact is the fear of fatal drone attacks against them.

Moreover, the Taliban Sanctions Committee is to take a final decision on whether to lift the sanctions or continue them. That is not a simple matter given the myriad security concerns involving the Taliban.

Lastly, the recognition and the removal of the terrorist tag will enable the Taliban to approach the UN and other countries for military cooperation in terms of arms and technical guidance to deal with the ISIS-K in Afghanistan. This group has claimed responsibility for repeated attacks in the country which have killed hundreds of people in the last two months. They have risen as a serious competitor to al-Qaeda with whom the Taliban have an informal allegiance. -IFFRAS