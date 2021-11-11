Video
'Europe is in danger': Top diplomat for EU military doctrine

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248

BRUSSELS, Nov 10: The European Union's top diplomat warned the bloc on Wednesday that it must agree an ambitious doctrine for joint military action abroad, including with a deployable crisis force.
Josep Borrell presented his fellow European Commissioners the first draft of the "Strategic Compass", the closest thing the EU could have to a military doctrine and akin to NATO's "Strategic Concept" that sets out alliance goals.
"Europe is in danger," the EU's foreign policy chief said, according to a draft foreword.
He will stress that the US-led NATO alliance remains primarily responsible for Europe's collective defence.
While European countries have highly-trained soldiers and cyber, naval and air power, resources are duplicated across 27 militaries and EU train-and-assist missions are modest in size.
Member states also lack the logistics and command and control capabilities of the United States and cannot match its intelligence-gathering. A separate threat assessment is confidential, but diplomats cite the failing states on Europe's frontiers as areas where the EU might need to send peacekeepers or evacuate            citizens.
EU foreign and defence ministers will take up the issue on Monday, aiming to agree a final political document in March.    -REUTERS


