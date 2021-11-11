Malala marries PCB official Malik

LONDON, Nov 10: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, got married on Tuesday in a small ceremony in Birmingham, central England, she announced on social media.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, where she also posted images of herself and her new husband on their wedding day. "We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added.

Malik is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). A graduate of Lahore's renowned Aitchison College and then Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), he was also associated with the Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans before joining the PCB, for which he prepared the player development program.

While it is not clear how long the couple have known each other, there are pictures of them cheering on Pakistan at Birmingham's Edgbaston Cricket Ground posted on Malik's Instagram account in June 2019.

Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as a 17-year-old in 2014, sharing the award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children's rights activist from India. -AFP







