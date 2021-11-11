

GPH - CJKS Premier Football League Prize-giving Ceremony held

The league was sponsored by GPH Ispat Limited under the management of Chittagong District Sports Association and Chittagong District Football Association.

Former Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation AJM Nasir Uddin was present as the Chief Guest in the ceremony. CJKS Football League Committee Chairman Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Bijay Basak, GPH Ispat Chief People Officer Sharmin Sultan, Head of Facilities ABM Shahidul Alam Masud and CDFA General Secretary ANM Wahid Dulal were also present in the occasion. photo: Observer DESK











The prize giving ceremony of GPH - CJKS Premier Football League held on Tuesday night at MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong. Brothers Club became champion and Chittagong City Corporation secured runner up in the month long tournament.The league was sponsored by GPH Ispat Limited under the management of Chittagong District Sports Association and Chittagong District Football Association.Former Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation AJM Nasir Uddin was present as the Chief Guest in the ceremony. CJKS Football League Committee Chairman Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Bijay Basak, GPH Ispat Chief People Officer Sharmin Sultan, Head of Facilities ABM Shahidul Alam Masud and CDFA General Secretary ANM Wahid Dulal were also present in the occasion. photo: Observer DESK